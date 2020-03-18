Gerrity’s supermarkets to offer special shopping hours for seniors

March 18, 2020 Jerome Lynott Local, News, Top Stories
Joe Fasula, co-owner of the Gerrity’s Supermarket chain, is seen inside the Luzerne store in this file photo. Gerrity’s supermarkets will offer special shopping hours for seniors starting next week in an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Joe Fasula, co-owner of the Gerrity’s Supermarket chain, is seen inside the Luzerne store in this file photo. Gerrity’s supermarkets will offer special shopping hours for seniors starting next week in an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Gerrity’s supermarkets will offer special shopping hours for seniors starting next week in an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Joe Fasula, co-owner of the locally owned chain, said the stores will open exclusively for senior citizens from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays.

The special shopping hours will begin on March 24 for people 60 and over and will be strictly enforced. ID is required. Helpers, aides or family members under 60 will not be allowed to accompany seniors.

Health officials have issued specific guidance for older adults regarding COVID-19. If they do become infected they are more likely to have serious COVID-19 illness because as people age their immune systems age and make it harder to fight off diseases and infections, according to the U.S.Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Community Living.

Fasula also said starting Thursday the stores will close an hour earlier for additional cleaning. Closing time will be at 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 p.m. on Sunday.

“We have been cleaning this whole time, but we feel that we can be more efficient without customers in the store,” Fasula said. “More importantly, this will allow our already exhausted team to start cleaning earlier and get home earlier.”

Related Articles