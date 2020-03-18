Keystone College moves to online learning

March 18, 2020 Times Leader News
By Roger DuPuis [email protected]
Times Leader file photo

LA PLUME — Keystone College has opted to suspend all face-to-face classes as of Monday, March 23 and continue instruction on an online-basis only for the duration of the spring semester.

The move follows last week’s announcement that Spring Break would be extended until March 23.

“Faculty members are currently working and will continue to work, to determine, how this can best be accomplished in their respective areas. We will continually update the Keystone community as new information becomes available,” a statement released Wednesday indicated.

As a result the following events are being cancelled in keeping with the federal guidelines regarding the assembling of groups of not more than 10 people at any one gathering: Accepted Students Days, April Open House, April Career Fair, Grad Finale, All-College Honors Convocation, and the Spring Undergraduate Research and Creativity Celebration. No decision has yet been made regarding Commencement.

“We reach this difficult decision with one purpose in mind: to keep as many members of the Keystone community as safe and healthy as possible during this historic and critical time,” the statement added.

“While we originally considered resuming face-to-face classes and reopening residence halls sometime in April, ongoing developments with COVID-19 and continued requirements from local, state, and federal governments have made that decision no longer possible. From a practical standpoint, shifting back to in-person classes, even if that were possible, with only two weeks left in the semester would neither be practical nor feasible,” it continued.

“We also know that Keystone will emerge from this crisis more united than ever. Because of this confidence, we can say, ‘Believe, Belong, Become’ at Keystone College.”

