Some police departments change how calls are dealt with in wake of virus

In an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, some police departments in the United States are changing how their work is done.

Several departments in northeastern Pennsylvania have announced measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Plymouth Borough

Plymouth announced via its department’s Facebook page that all non-emergency calls will be handled over the phone for the time being, but emergency calls would be handled as usual.

Councilman Alec Rincavage posted a comment reiterating that emergency calls will be handled as usual.

“However, if a call for police service requires a police response, an officer WILL be dispatched,” he wrote. “Our first responders are our first and last line of defense. As we continue our efforts to hire an additional 2 or 3 officers, we must remain committed to the health and safety of the committed officers that we already have ready to serve.”

WB City

Wilkes-Barre Police announced that they are encouraging officers to limit direct physical contact, like handshakes, and to attempt to engage all in-person conversations from a distance of 6 feet away. They are similarly encouraging non-emergency calls to be dealt with over the phone.

Scranton

Scranton has taken a tech-focused approach, posting on the police department’s Facebook page (called “Be Part of the Solution”) that citizens can file reports online for the following types of incidents:

• Civil dispute

• Lost property

• Identity theft

• Criminal mischief and vandalism

• Theft totaling in value under $1,000

• Harassment by communication

• Landlord/tenant complaints

• Hit-and-run accidents

However, Scranton Police said in the post that online filing should only be made if the complainant is unaware of the suspect’s identity. If the suspect’s identity is known to the complainant, they must file their report with an officer.

Most other local police departments have posted statements saying that their police departments have been closed to the public, asking residents not to go to them unless specifically directed.

Philadelphia

The response in Pennsylvania’s largest city is more drastic than anything we have seen locally.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw announced this week they would change how they make arrests for certain non-violent arrests.

“Persons who commit certain nonviolent offenses will be arrested at the scene. Once their identity has been confirmed, they will be released and processed via arrest warrant,” Outlaw said in a statement that was released on her official Twitter page.

Outlaw’s announcement initially led to confusion in the city on Wednesday, with some asking if the city would just be ignoring crime. Outlaw said the department would not be turning a “blind eye” to crime, and that it would just be up to the officer’s discretion on how to process arrests.

“To reiterate, criminal offenders will be held accountable for the crimes they commit,” Outlaw wrote in her Twitter statement.

