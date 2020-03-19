PA Supreme Court orders all courts closed except for essential proceedings

Pennsylvania’s highest court late Wednesday announced that all Pennsylvania courts, including trial and intermediate appellate courts, are closed to the public for non-essential functions through at least April 3.

The statewide court closure also includes the 16 magisterial district courts in Luzerne County including Central Court.

While defendants have a right to a speedy trial, the order by the state Supreme Court has suspended all time calculations and deadlines relevant to court cases and other judicial business through April 3. The court has authorized and encouraged the use of advance communication technology to conduct emergency court proceedings.

Essential court proceeding functions are defined as:

Emergency bail review and habeas corpus hearings

Gagnon 1 hearings

Bench warrant hearings

Juvenile delinquency detention

Juvenile emergency shelter and detention hearings

Temporary protection from abuse hearings

Emergency petitions for child custody

Emergency petitions for guardianship

Civil mental health reviews

Any pleadings or motions relating to public health concerns and involving immediate and irreparable harm; and

Any other function deemed by a president judge to be essential consistent with constitutional requirements.

In addition, court calendars, scheduling notices, subpoenas or other court orders compelling appearance by any attorney, litigant or other participant in non-essential cases are continued or postponed until further order.

Except for ongoing trials, jury and non-jury trials (both criminal and civil) are suspended and jurors do not need to report for duty on or before April 3, 2020.

Other essential court proceedings are:

Preliminary arraignments and bail setting for bailable cases before a district judge

Criminal case filings and processing

Preliminary hearings for incarcerated persons only

Issuance of search warrants

Emergency protection from abuse petitions

Anyone paying fines are directed to make payments by mail, online or by telephone where possible.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough on Wednesday issued orders that postponed and rescheduled landlord/tenant proceedings and eviction proceedings.

Vough also ordered the closure beginning Monday of the Bernard C. Brominski Building, North River and North streets, and Penn Place, North Pennsylvania Boulevard and East Market Street, both in Wilkes-Barre.