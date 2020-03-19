First Pa. victim of coronavirus is third to die from his family

March 19, 2020 Times Leader News
Staff report

The first coronavirus patient to die in Pennsylvania was part of a New Jersey family that has now lost three of its members to the virus, according to the New York Post.

According to the New York Post:

Carmine Fusco, a harness racing training from Northampton County, died Wednesday. His mother Grace Fusco, 73 and the mother of 11, died Wednesday night. Fusco’s daughter, 55-year-old Rita Fusco-Jackson died on Friday. She was the second person in New Jersey to die from the illness.

Four of Fusco’s other children have contracted the virus and are hospitalized.

Nineteen spouses and children of the hospitalized victims have been tested for the bug and are in isolation at their homes.

