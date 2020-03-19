State standardized testing canceled for year

By Mark Guydish

Public school students locally and across the commonwealth are now getting more that time off from school, they are free from taking any of the annual state standardized tests.

“To be clear,” Education Secretary Pedro Rivera said in a written statement, “all assessments will be cancelled for this year.”

The state requires a lot of testing. The Pennsylvania System of School Assessment tests are administered annually in math and English Language Arts in grades three through eight, Grades four and eight also take the PSSA science test. Secondary school students must take end-of-course Keystone exams in Algebra I, literature and biology. Students with severe disabilities who cannot participate meaningfully in the PSSA tests must still take the Pennsylvania Alternative System of Assessment tests.

The state annually sets “windows,” or a specific range of dates, for each test to be administered. This year, the PSSA ELA test was set for April 20-24 while the math and science tests were to be given April 27-May 1. There are some make-up test dates.

Keystone window dates are more numerous to accommodate the more varied schedules of high school academics, with four testing windows this school year. Two have passed, while two remained, one in may and one in July.

The PASA window began Feb. 24 and runs through April 10. The PDE statement noted the “window is open; however, all testing was halted on Monday, March 16, when all public schools closed.

Pennsylvania can’t cancel tests in a regulation vacuum. The standardized test results are used to see if schools meet some federal requirements. According to the PDE statement, Rivera said the department is monitoring emerging federal guidance, working with other states to advocate for flexibility, and will pursue appropriate waivers to the fullest extent allowable as soon as the USDE (U.S. Department of Education guidance is clarified. The USDE has already stated that it will consider a “targeted one-year waiver of the assessment requirements for those schools impacted by…extraordinary circumstances.”