Wolf: All non-life-sustaining businesses must close by 8 p.m.

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf today has ordered that all “non-life-sustaining” businesses in Pennsylvania must close their physical locations by 8 p.m. today, March 19, with enforcement actions to follow.

That enforcement could include prosecution, license suspensions and even loss of state loan or grant funding.

Following release of the information, an online link to the state’s list of life-sustaining businesses appeared to have crashed. We have attached a copy to this story, however.

The governor’s statement did clarify that food establishments can offer carry-out, delivery, and drive-through food and beverage service, including alcohol.

Much else, though, appears headed for closure.

“To protect the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians, we need to take more aggressive mitigation actions,” Wolf said. “This virus is an invisible danger that could be present everywhere. We need to act with the strength we use against any other severe threat. And, we need to act now before the illness spreads more widely.”

Wolf had previously encouraged non-life-sustaining businesses to close to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Restaurants and bars were already required to stop all dine-in services. Enforcement for establishments with a liquor license began at 8 p.m. Wednesday, and enforcement for all other food establishments will begin at 8 p.m. tonight, Thursday, March 18.

Enforcement actions against businesses that do not close physical locations will begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, March 21.

In extenuating circumstances, special exemptions will be granted to businesses that are supplying or servicing health care providers, Wolf’s statement added.

Wolf’s order can be found here.

A state Health Department order can be found here.

A list of life-sustaining business categories can be found here.

Enforcement

Under the state’s Emergency Management Services Code, Wolf’s disaster declaration gives the governor wide-ranging powers.

The administration “is exercising these powers to temporarily close all non-life-sustaining businesses and dine-in facilities at all restaurants and bars across the commonwealth. Persons must be removed from these premises to cope with the COVID-19 disaster emergency,” Wolf’s statement indicates.

Wolf has directed the following to enforce the closure orders to the full extent of the law:

• Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board;

• Department of Health;

• Department of Agriculture;

• Pennsylvania State Police;

• Local officials, using their resources to enforce closure orders within their jurisdictions.

“Private businesses, local organizations and other noncompliant entities that fail or refuse to comply with the governor’s orders that protect the lives and health of Pennsylvanians will forfeit their ability to receive any applicable disaster relief and/or may be subject to other appropriate administrative action,” the statement adds.

“Such action may include termination of state loan or grant funding, including Redevelopment Assistance Capital Project (RACP) grant funding and/or suspension or revocation of licensure for violation of the law,” it continues.

“Finally, in addition to any other criminal charges that might be applicable, the Department of Health is authorized to prosecute noncompliant entities for the failure to comply with health laws, including quarantine, isolation or other disease control measures. Violators are subject to fines or imprisonment.”

The state reported its first death Wednesday from the coronavirus. Confirmed cases in Pennsylvania hit 180 on Thursday, up by 52, state health officials said.

Yudichak reaction

State Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, said he is supportive of Wolf during what he termed Are “extremely challenging times.” He said the COVID-19 crisis is a national health emergency like never before seen.

“This has caused an extreme economic hardship,” Yudichak said. “But we must allow the experts To guide us. We will get through this together.”

Yudichak said Pennsylvania and the country will face a major rebuilding period when then crisis eventually subsides.

This has been a major disruption not only to Wall Street, but to Main Street as well,” he said. “And there is a lot of concern about everyone’s health. Social distancing will save lives.”

Yudichak also said media play a vital role during the crisis, keeping the public informed.

“It’s absolutely critical that the media get the latest and most accurate information to the public on a continuing basis,” Yudichak said. “We have to see unprecedented collaboration and cooperation at every level. We have to be all in for Pennsylvania and for the country.”