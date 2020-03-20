Sen. Baker: Businesses affected by COVID-19 can apply for disaster loans

March 20, 2020
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]
LEHMAN TWP. — Sen. Lisa Baker is working to reduce the impact of Gov. Wolf’s order on Thursday for all non-life-sustaining businesses to close.

A list of business types that would be affected by this order is available at www.pasenategop.com/covid-19-resources.

Baker said any company that believes they should be considered a life-sustaining-business can apply for a waiver at this email address: [email protected]

Business owners can address questions about whether they need to close by emailing [email protected]

Baker is also encouraging businesses and non-profits who have suffered economic losses during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak to consider applying for low-interest loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Loans are available through SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, which helps businesses that are unable to meet financial obligations and operating expenses during an emergency situation. Loan amounts are calculated based on the actual economic injury and a company’s financial needs.

Additional information is available by contacting SBA’s disaster assistance customer service center by calling 1-800-659-2955 (TTY: 1-800-877-8339), or e-mailing [email protected]

