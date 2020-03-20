Income tax filing deadline moved to July 15 from April 15

When Gov. Tom Wolf called for nonessential businesses to close to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, fitness centers, gyms and yoga studios were among those that had to shut their doors.

But Wolf’s order doesn’t mean all are prevented from getting in shape and working a sweat.

Studios are taking their workouts online with instructors leading fitness courses in cardio, strength and yoga exercises that their members and nonmembers can follow at home. Using their websites, social media tools and planning, these studios have turned around new ways to keep their businesses going in a short amount of time.

Leverage Fitness Studio, with locations in Pittston and Forty Fort, notified the public on its Facebook page Tuesday, 24 hours after announcing it was closing for two weeks, that it was offering live streaming workouts and nutrition videos to its members.

Current members and nonmembers can join an online, private group. Nonmembers can use a weekly pass that is less than the monthly rate of $59 to try the workouts.

“With us not being able to be open, our instructors are still pitching in to help,” said Jenn Lombardo, owner of Leverage’s Pittston location. “It is able to offset and still be able to pay our instructors. “Because we’re not a big corporation, we’re local. So we are still trying to give an income to our staff and instructors,” she said. “If you’re not at work typically in this industry, you don’t get paid. We’re still trying to help them out this way.”

Leverage’s classes vary according to the location, but members are welcome to watch videos from both locations. Forty Fort’s classes are similar to the ones the location offers at its regular hours, with full-body workouts for about 30 minutes each. Tim Hlivia, owner and operator of the Forty Fort location, said participants can use weights, water jugs, canned goods or their own body weight to fulfill their workout needs. Resistance and body-weight cardio workouts are also available.

“At Forty Fort, we’re posting a workout you can do at home, and we’re also doing live streams on Facebook,” Hlivia said.

The location in Pittston is posting videos to its private group at 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 8 and 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Hlivia, who founded Leverage in 2010 and has a degree in exercise and sports science from Penn State and a degree in nursing from Misericordia, stressed the importance of staying in shape while facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The main reason we’re also doing this, offering these classes online or Facebook, is we’re trying to dedicate 30 minutes of time so that we’re trying to keep people fit, trying to keep their immune system up as well,” Hlivia said.

Channeling the same energy

While changes from a physical presence in the gym to a virtual one online have come at break-neck speed, fitness centers have been planning for weeks how to react to a possible shutdown. At Vive Health & Fitness in Kingston, online plans had been in the works.

“We’ve been trying to have something in the works to try to provide this regardless of whether there is a shutdown or not, but the whole coronavirus even started,” said Brent Oliver, Vive’s general manager. “So we already had the ball rolling before we had to transition to this.”

Like Leverage, Vive is offering the classes through a private Facebook group for current, but there are also some free accessible courses offered by its instructors on their own Facebook pages.

So far, Vive offers 35 online courses a week (five per day), compared to the 100 classes it offers inside its fitness center. Courses range from dance, boot camp to body weights. Class length is about the same as the physical classes, from 30 minutes to 55 minutes. Some of the instructors are making the most out of where they hold their sessions. Ashley Raspen, Vive’s group exercise director, has her goats involved as she also does goat yoga, and others like Danielle Petros and Jessica Sands instruct from home.

“We obviously can’t offer the classes that have a lot of equipment like cycling or like our trampoline classes,” Oliver said.

Vive uses Zoom, a video conference platform, for its courses to provide members with an in-class experience similar to being at the center. Members can chime in with their laptops or cellphones and show themselves getting fit with the rest of the group.

“The instructor can see the other people working out, so it doesn’t seem very boring as you can see the energy of anybody else chiming in at the same time,” Oliver said. With state and national officials asking the public to practice social distancing to curb coronavirus’ reach, these interactive courses bring a sense of community even when it’s through a screen.

“It’s pretty cool. It’s kind of like the same feeling of being in a classroom with everybody,” Oliver said.

Not just fitness

Balance Yoga and Wellness is offering live YouTube classes for those with unlimited membership. Those who have a 10-class pass with Balance can use to purchase access to online classes, and the studio is offering a special $5 online class pass. In addition to paid classes, Balance is offering a few free classes on Facebook so that people who are evaluating their current financial situation and cannot afford an extra expense.

Corinne Farrell, owner of Balance, stressed the online classes give people something new to do or to continue their fitness regimen.

“That’s a great option for anybody who has a yoga practice they want to continue or are looking to start,” Farrell said.

Balance has opened their online offerings to their instructors who feel comfortable to participate.

“They’re really excited for the opportunity to expand their teaching and reach to more people, and to also be able to have an income stream to help support them until we are able to get back to class,” Farrell said.

This offer extends to the other services Balance has, from nutrition to reiki healing, and the studio offers online yoga sessions for children.

“We’re even working with the massage therapists, acupuncturists and reiki instructors on creating course content or like short lectures that will help give people other tools for dealing with stress or learning a skill while they have the extra time,” Farrell said.

Those interested in taking online course can visit Balance’s Mind Body page or class schedule page at balancenepa.com/class-schedule and selecting a course of interest. Register at least 10 minutes before the class starts and receive a link to the YouTube class. The link will be available for 24 hours.

Input from the instructors helped shape Balance’s plan to go with online courses.

“I am very blessed to have so many people in my life who willingly share information to help other people,” Farrell said. “Continuing to expand on that and have more studios locally in our area or gyms putting out information to help support our community will only make things better.”