Income tax filing deadline moved to July 15 from April 15

March 19, 2020
WILKES-BARRE — The staff at Visit Luzerne County have compiled a list of Wyoming Valley restaurants offering takeout and/or delivery.
That list can be found below, and also on the agency’s website. We also have added some restaurants who reached out to the Times Leader directly.
According to Visit Luzerne County’s post: “We asked locals for help creating a list of restaurants currently offering delivery and/or takeout, to help lessen the impact of COVID-19. Check out what they told us and so we can support our local restaurants and take a night off of cooking! If we missed one, feel free to add it to our Facebook page.”
Readers are encouraged to check with the restaurants before they head out:
• III Guys, 51 S Wyoming Ave., Edwardsville, 570-763-5242
• III Guys, 95 N Mountain Boulevard, Mountain Top, 570-474-2100
• Abe’s Hot Dogs
— 210 Barney St., Wilkes-Barre, 570- 825-9213
— 780 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, 570-288-9131
— 315 South Mountain Boulevard, Mountain Top, 570-474-0388
— 419 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, 570-824-8222
• Abide Coffee House, 23 West Market St., Wilkes-Barre, 570-994-3153
• Adelina’s Restaurant, 166 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, 570-474-5329
• Arcaros The Next Generation, 47 N. Main St., Pittston, 570-655-1000
• Atrium The Restaurant, 613 S J Strauss Lane, Kingston, 570-287-5766
• Austie’s Family Restaurant, 2333 Sans Souci Parkway, Dundee (Hanover Township), 570-735-5500
• B3Q Smokehouse, 200 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston, 570-883-0100
• Baker Boys Corner Bistro, 400 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, 570-258-3700
• Benny Brewing Co., 1429 Sans Souci Parkway, Hanover Township, 570-235-6995
• Brews Brothers, 1705 River Road, Pittston, 570-883-0444
• Budd’s Pizza: 134 Page Ave., Kingston, 570-285-3555
• Callahan’s Cafe and Coffee House, 69 S Main St., Pittston, 570-299-5892
• The Canning House, 900 Rutter Ave., Forty Fort, 570-763-5043
• Canteen Park, 181 Market St., Kingston, 570-213-0992
• Chef’s Corner, 320 Highway 315 Suite #280, Pittston: 570-569-2591
• China House, 75 N. Market St. Nanticoke, 570-735-3839
• Ck’s Authentic Mexican Food, 63 Gerald Ave., Unit B, Dallas, 570-675-5556
• CoreLife Eatery, 33 Bear Creek Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, 570-606-3309
• CrisNics, 587 Barney St. Wilkes-Barre, 570-823-5199
• D’s Diner, 587 East Main St., Plains Township, 570-823-1990
• Dagwood’s Deli & Subs, 418 Market St., Kingston, 570-288-3550
• Damenti’s, 5 Bowman’s Mill Road, Hazleton, 570-861-8141
• DeMuro’s, 10 William St., Pittston, 570-883-1202
• Denny’s, 488 Kidder St., Wilkes-Barre, 570- 825-5208
• Dino’s Italian Bistro, 1900 S. Memorial Highway, Ste. 7, Shavertown, 570-674-1188
• Dukey’s Café, 785 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre, 570-270-6718
• Duke’s Family Restaurant, 61 E. Main St., Plymouth, 570-779-3853
• Ernie G’s Pub and Eatery, 1022 Main St., Avoca, 570-457-1600
• The Flamingo Diner, 61 Main St., Plymouth, 570-779-3853
• Fuji Pittston, 107 S. Main St., Pittston, 570-602-3666
• Gerry’s Pizzeria: 496 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre, 570-829-2919
• Grateful Roast Cafe and Coffee Roaster: 400 Middle Road, Building C, Nanticoke, 570-285-5282
• Hun’s Cafe 99, 99 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre, 570-829-9830
• Januzzi’s Pizza, 1100 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, 570-613-9191
• J&J Deli, Draft and Bottle Shop, 3101 Memorial Hwy., Dallas, 570-675-6139
• Jonathan’s, 45 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre, 570-371-3463
• Kava Korner, 217 Carverton Road, Trucksville, 570-255-4452
• La Tolteca, 200 Mundy St., Wilkes-Barre Township, 570-825-5001
• Lizza’s Mezzo Mezzo, 711 North Main St., Pittston, 570-883-1991
• Majestic Lunch, 20 S. Main St., Pittston, 570-655-8888
• Magda’s Pizza and Deli, 180 Gardner Ave., Wilkes-Barre, 570-270-3600
• Michael’s Family Restaurant, 235 S. River St., Plains, 570-270-6453
• Murphy’s Pub, 347 Slocum St., Swoyersville, 570-287-8685
• Napoli’s Pizza, 26 S. Main St., Pittston, 570-654-6740
• Notis the Gyro King, Route 309 (K-Mart Parking Lot) Wilkes-Barre, 570-357-8484
• Nucleus Raw Foods, 63 Main St., Luzerne, 570-569-2139
• Ollie’s American Restaurant, West Side Mall, Edwardsville, 570-288-6609
• Pasquale’s, 1190 San Souci Parkway Hanover Township, 570-823-5606
• PAZZO Restaurant, 2011 Highway 315, Pittston, 570-602-4400
• Pete’s Place Middle Eastern Restaurant, 35 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre, 570-820-7172
• Philly’s Phinest, 610 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre, 570-829-4484
• Pizza Bella: Several locations.
• Pizza L’oven: 40 West End Road, Hanover Township, 570-822-7194
• The Polish Connection, 171 E. Main St., Plymouth, 570-779-0400
• Pour Coffee House, 53 North Main St., Wilkes-Barre, 570-822-1888
• R Bar & Grill, 119 E. Kirmar Ave., Nanticoke, 570- 258-0505
• Ranch Wagon, 2043 Memorial Highway, Shavertown, 570-675-5287
• Red Leaf Salad Co.
— 31 Tunkhannock Highway, Dallas, 570-310-1756
— 413 Arena Hub Plaza, Wilkes-Barre, 570-235-6958
• Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, 2020 Wilkes-Barre Township Market Place, Wilkes-Barre Township, 570-208-1776
• Revellos Old Forge Pizza in Kingston, 165 W. Union St., Kingston, 570-779-4782
• Rikasa on Main, 53 S. Main St., Pittston, 570-362-7777
• RuBy’s Inn: 109 Espy St., Nanticoke, 570-735-1405
• Sal’s Pizza Subs & More, 1634 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, 570-287-8855
• Shelley’s Pizza, 641 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre, 570-826-1234
• Shogun Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar at The Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Wilkes-Barre, 570-270-9168
• Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill, 265 Mundy St., Wilkes-Barre, 570-825-2540
• Teberio’s Pizza & Pub, 59 E. Thomas St., Wilkes-Barre, 570-822-1500
• TGI Fridays, 880 Kidder St., Wilkes-Barre, 570-823-9923
• TGI Fridays, 620 Scranton-Carbondale Hwy, Dickson City, 570-558-5500
• Theo’s Metro, 596 Mercer Ave., Kingston, 570-283-2050
• Tipsy Turtle Airport Pub, 28 Concorde Drive, Avoca, 570-299-2161
• Tipsy Turtle Owen Street Pub, 245 Owen St., Swoyersville, 570-287-6074
• TNT Subs and More, 235 W. Main St., Nanticoke, 570-258-0522
• Tomato Bar & Bistro, 7 Tomato Festival Drive, Pittston, 570-299-5031
• Tony’s Pizzeria, 1117 Main St., Pittston, 570-654-8805
• Valenti’s Restaurant, 1180 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, 570-654-6604
• Vesuvio’s Wilkes-Barre, 111 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, 570-824-8747
• Vikki’s Nut House, 1325 N. River St., Suite 105, Plains, 570-417-1585
• Vince’s Pizza Express, 74 S. Main St., Pittston, 570-883-1202
• Vito’s Bistro, 434 N. Main St., Pittston, 570-602-8226
• White House Diner, 105 Welles St., Forty Fort, 570-287-9455