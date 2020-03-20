Virus: Luzerne County now has 2 cases, Lackawanna County at 4

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health Friday confirmed that there are 83 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported — including 1 new case in Luzerne County — bringing the statewide total to 268.

The total in Lackawanna County is now four.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Statewide, there are 268 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 2,574 patients who have tested negative, and one death.

With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.