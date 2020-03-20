Hanover Township man reported missing

WILKES-BARRE — A city police officer was cited Monday with harassment alleging he slapped a handcuffed prisoner inside Wilkes-Barre police headquarters earlier this year.

Marc Labar, 40, was cited with the summary offense by Luzerne County detectives Christopher Lynch and Larry Fabian.

The citation was filed with District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr. in Wilkes-Barre.

Labar’s attorney, Peter Paul Olszewski Jr., said he plans to plead guilty.

Olszewski said Labar “self-reported” the slap to his shift commander immediately after the incident on Jan. 13.

According to the citation, Labar while on duty struck Cole J. Wyffels with an open hand across the face. Wyffels was handcuffed at the time of the alleged slap at 1:55 a.m., the citation says.

Court records say Wyffels, 20, of Dallas, was cited by city police with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass on Jan. 13. He was found not guilty after a summary trial before Malloy on Feb. 18.

Olszewski said Labar was working as the jailer watching over the detention unit when Wyffels was brought in by other officers. Olszewski said Wyffels was detained on a capias warrant and should had been taken directly to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility but was left at police headquarters for other officers to deal with him.

“This person provoked Marc for a prolonged period of time with intentions to have Marc act inappropriately,” Olszewski said.

As soon as Labar allegedly slapped Wyffels, Olszewski said Labar “self-reported himself” to the shift commander.

“He 100 percent admitted to the circumstances,” Olszewski said.

Olszewski said Labar voluntarily spoke with Lynch and Fabian.

“He was contrite during the interview, he admitted to what he did and is aware it was wrong,” Olszewski said. “He is going to plead guilty.”

Labar was placed on administrative duty after the alleged incident.

“He’s a good police officer with a good heart and helps many people. We’re all human,” Olszewski said.

Nearly a year ago on an unrelated case, federal authorities closed an investigation of excessive force involving Labar without filing any charges.

According to an arbitrator’s report, Labar struck and took a woman to the floor with a leg sweep on March 13, 2016, after she refused to comply with his commands that she remove her shoes before entering one of the holding cells at headquarters. The woman was identified in the report as Donetta White.

An arbitrator issued the report as part of a grievance filed by the Wilkes-Barre Police Benevolent Association. An arbitrator reduced Labar’s suspension from five days to two days after the March 2016 incident.

In May 2015, Labar received a Letter of Commendation for off-duty actions when he protected a woman and a child during a domestic dispute incident near his home on March 5, 2013. Labar took the woman and her child into his home and physically confronted the suspect until on-duty officers arrived.