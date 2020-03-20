Hanover Township man reported missing

March 20, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News

Hanover Township man reported missing

HANOVER TWP. — A Hanover Township man well known as a delivery driver for UPS in downtown Wilkes-Barre and the Hanover Industrial Park is missing.

Township police said Robert Metcalf Jr., 49, was last seen at Turkey Hill in Plymouth on Monday. Metcalf last had contact with his family on March 5.

Metcalf may be operating a black Jeep, license plate LCN 1780, with a mounted tire on the rear hatch. He is described as a white male, approximately 295 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police described Metcalf’s disappearance as “endangered.”

Anyone with information about Metcalf is asked to call Hanover Township police at 570-825-1254.