PSP to aid in business closure enforcement as cases mount; Luzerne County now at 7

Pennsylvania’s tally of COVID-19 cases continues to climb, hitting 479 as of Sunday, and officials say that State Police will be enlisted in enforcing Gov. Tom Wolf’s business closure order starting Monday morning.

Luzerne County is up one case, to seven total. The statewide increase was 108 for the day.

“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

“Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home,” Levine added.

State Police Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick issued the following statement:

“The priority of the Pennsylvania State Police is protecting lives and maintaining order in the commonwealth. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, troopers and liquor control enforcement officers are prepared to ensure compliance with Governor Wolf’s order.”

Private businesses, organizations, and other noncompliant entities face possible criminal penalties, Evanchick added.

“We believe most Pennsylvanians want to act responsibly and do their part to help slow the spread of this deadly virus. Troopers and liquor control officers will make every effort to achieve voluntary compliance by educating business owners and using discretion when appropriate. But our message is clear: COVID-19 is a serious health and public safety risk that requires an extraordinary response from law enforcement and the public. I urge everyone to stay home, stay calm, and stay safe,” he added.

The Wolf administration has provided all local law enforcement with enforcement guidance that mirrors PSP’s.

State Police said people with concerns about non-compliant businesses should contact their local PSP station, and not call 911.