Luzerne County still exploring inmate health care vendor options

March 22, 2020 Jennifer Andes News
By Jennifer Learn-Andes [email protected]
Luzerne County has two options for a new prison health care provider if the administration can’t secure an arrangement with the company that took over those services Jan. 1, officials said.

Wexford Health Sources Inc., the current provider, had notified the county the first week of March it was exercising a contract clause that allows service termination with at least 120 days of notice if either side “determines that such termination is in its best interest.”

In response to a rapid solicitation seeking responses due last Thursday, two of the three companies that had not been selected for the contract that took effect Jan. 1 indicated they were still interested in the work, officials said.

County Manager C. David Pedri is in the process of reviewing the options.

The contractor must provide a range of medical and mental health services and personnel, including prescription and nonprescription drugs and emergency ambulance transport, for inmates at the prison and minimal offenders building in Wilkes-Barre.

In addition to Wexford, three companies had responded to the request for inmate services last year: Wellpath LLC (formerly Correct Care Solutions), which had previously handled the services since March 2015; Correctional Behavioral Health; and Correctional Care. It’s unclear which two are still interested.

Meetings in limbo

There are no county meetings scheduled this week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Monday’s county blighted property review committee meeting was cancelled, and council suspended both regularly scheduled meetings that had been planned for the next 30 days.

One of the main decisions that had been set for council’s March 24 meeting was the appointment of a tax claim operator.

The county’s administration has recommended council keep Plains Township-based Northeast Revenue Services LLC, now restructured as Elite Revenue Solutions LLC, which has been overseeing delinquent tax collections since prior officials outsourced the service a decade ago.

Unless another extension is granted, Northeast Revenue’s contract runs through June 30.

911

The county posted a reminder on its Facebook site about exercising prudence in calling 911 during the coronavirus outbreak to keep phone lines open for emergencies.

According to the alert, compiled by the state health department and emergency management agency, people should call 911 if they are confused/disoriented/dizzy or have the following problems: difficulty breathing/choking, an allergic reaction, symptoms of a heart attack/stroke, difficulty speaking/walking/seeing or sudden and severe pain.

People should not call 911 if they want information about the coronavirus, need a ride to the doctor’s office, want to get tested or have mild symptoms, the alert said.

Pedri said the administration has been implementing additional cleaning and other measures to protect county employees at 911 and in other departments requiring their physical presence to perform essential services.

“We can’t shut down altogether,” Pedri said.

County records

Due to coronavirus changes preventing in-office access to records, the county has announced that index books for prothonotary’s office cases are available online.

These books log filed cases impacting realty, federal and municipal liens, judgments and liens, grantor and grantee corporations and ejectment dockets, it said. They are available by following the link on the prothonotary page at www.luzernecounty.org.

These records are free to view, with a charge to print.

Business continues

Council Chairman Tim McGinley said he is working on a draft solicitation seeking the next county auditor and will present it to fellow members of council’s Budget, Finance and Audit Committee for consideration before it is submitted to the full council.

A new auditor must be hired to complete the 2020 audit next year because the county’s home rule charter implemented in 2012 limits the engagement of an accounting firm to four consecutive years unless no other qualified firms are interested in handling the work.

Plymouth Meeting-based CliftonLarsonAllen LLP has been the auditor since 2016, following Baker Tilly Virchow Krause LLP.

“We’re continuing to do as much work as possible, even under these circumstances,” McGinley said.

Councilwoman Linda McClosky Houck, chair of council’s Code Review Committee, said she is interested in holding a virtual committee meeting to resume discussion about changes to the county administrative code.

“The priority has to be focusing on health, safety and welfare, but government doesn’t just stop working due to emergencies,” McClosky Houck said. “If we could address code changes remotely, that would be great.”

