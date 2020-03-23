Hazleton man killed in Carbon County crash

March 23, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News

PACKER TWP. — State police said a man from Hazleton died as a result of a vehicle crash on state Route 93 in Packer Township, Carbon County, early Sunday morning.

Daniel J. Scalise, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene by Carbon County Coroner Mary Jones.

State police said Scalise was operating a 2008 Ford Escape when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway just after 1 a.m.

Scalise’s vehicle went down an embankment and struck a tree, state police said.

State police said Scalise was wearing a seat belt. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle, state police said.

The crash happened near Ochre Mill Road.