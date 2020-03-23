Wilkes-Barre cancels Cherry Blossom Festival, Fine Arts Fiesta

March 23, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown. Aimee Dilger file photo |Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE – Mayor George C. Brown announced Monday that the city will cancel its annual Cherry Blossom Festival, which was to be held on April 25 and 26 at Kirby Park.

Additionally, by mutual agreement of the Mayor’s Office and the Fine Arts Fiesta Board of Directors, a decision was made to cancel the Fine Arts Fiesta, which was scheduled for May 14, 15, 16, and 17th on Public Square.

“It is with deep regret that we must cancel these annual events, but it must be done now to ensure that we can celebrate as a community later” said Mayor George C. Brown.