Nanticoke-West Nanticoke bridge closing for inspection

March 23, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
The Nanticoke-West Nanticoke bridge will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Wednesday while the bridge undergoes normal inspections.

The Nanticoke-West Nanticoke bridge will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Wednesday while the bridge undergoes routine inspection.