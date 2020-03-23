Lackawanna County coroner’s office confirms death from COVID-19

March 23, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Patrick Kernan [email protected]

The Lackawanna County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of a man as a result of contracting COVID-19.

The coroner’s office says the individual was a 79-year-old man, who was admitted to the Geisinger Community Medical Center on March 10, and died shortly after midnight on Monday.

Other details about the individual are not being released by the coroner’s office, other than the fact that the man suffered from “numerous” pre-existing health issues that placed him at the highest risk of dying from the virus.

No other information is available at this time.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday confirmed that there are 165 additional positive cases of COVID-19 — Luzerne County now has 10 — and one new death in Montgomery County, bringing the statewide total to 644 in 34 counties.

