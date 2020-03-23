Luzerne County: Only use 911 for true emergencies

March 23, 2020 Jennifer Andes Local, News
By Jennifer Learn-Andes [email protected]
Stock photo

Don’t call Luzerne County 911 unless you have a life-threatening emergency, the department reminded residents Monday.

The directive is necessary to “ensure everyone has access to critical emergency services” during the coronavirus pandemic, 911 Executive Director Fred Rosencrans said in a release.

County Manager C. David Pedri had pointed out this reminder also was posted on the county’s Facebook site due to a recent state Department of Health and Emergency Management Agency alert.

People should call 911 if they are confused/disoriented/dizzy or have the following problems: difficulty breathing/choking, an allergic reaction, symptoms of a heart attack/stroke, difficulty speaking/walking/seeing or sudden and severe pain, the state alert says.

“As always, if you are experiencing an immediate medical or non-medical emergency, dial 911,” Rosencrans wrote.

However, 911 should not be called if residents want information about the coronavirus, need a ride to the doctor’s office, want to get tested or have mild symptoms, the alert said.

For more information about coronavirus, visit health.pa.gov or call 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258).

Also, residents seeking to report establishments not compliant with Gov. Tom Wolf’s closure of non-life sustaining businesses should contact the non-emergency number of the local or state police covering that area, it said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

