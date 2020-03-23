Tobyhanna Army Depot reports employee with COVID-19

March 23, 2020 Edward Lewis Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]
An employee at Tobyhanna Army Depot, seen here, has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, a post on the depot’s Facebook page stated. File photo

An employee at Tobyhanna Army Depot, seen here, has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, a post on the depot’s Facebook page stated.

File photo

An employee at Tobyhanna Army Depot, the region’s largest employer, has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The depot, located in Monroe County, reported on its Facebook page reported Monday that a civilian employee who works in Building 20 tested positive for the virus.

There was no answer to the depot’s Public Affairs office Monday afternoon to inquire about the Facebook post, which was signed by Col. John W. McDonald.

Tobyhanna Army Depot is the region’s largest employer, with approximately 4,500 workers many of whom live in Luzerne County.

“The individual last reported for duty, utilizing entrances to Building 20 that are not accessible by the general depot population on Friday, March 13, 2020,” the Facebook post says.

The post continues, “The individual was experiencing flu-like symptoms which prompted them to take sick leave since they last reported for duty. Upon learning that the employee was symptomatic, the supervisor took all necessary steps to begin clear and trace procedures to sanitize the work area. The work area was sanitized on the morning of Monday, March 16, 2020.”

The post says the source of contraction of the virus remains unknown and the individual has not reported to the depot in more than 10 days and had minimal contact with the depot population.

“The individual has been hospitalized since Friday, March 20, 2020 and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts,” the post says.

Related Articles