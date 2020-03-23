Pilarz: U of Scranton student who partied on Parade Day has coronavirus

March 23, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Roger DuPuis [email protected]
Pilarz

Pilarz

SCRANTON — A University of Scranton student who participated in Parade Day parties earlier this month has tested positive for COVID-19, school President Rev. Scott R. Pilarz announced Monday.

It is not clear where or precisely when the student contracted the virus, Pilarz wrote in a letter posted to the university’s website, but the individual attended student gatherings on 400 block of Clay Avenue in Scranton on March 14.

While the city’s popular St. Patrick’s Day parade was not held as usual that day, many bars remained open and parties were held across Scranton. Gov. Tom Wolf’s order closing non-essential businesses statewide had not yet been issued at that time.

The student first developed symptoms late last week, getting tested for COVID-19 after consulting a physician. The test was positive. The student, who lives off campus, is recovering from symptoms at home, Pilarz added.

“Even though we have known that the coronavirus could and would touch our community, this is certainly difficult news to receive, causing anxiety and fear. It is the reason behind the precautions we have taken and continue to take as we try to cope with this unprecedented situation,” Pilarz wrote.

“We must and will continue to practice social distancing and try to minimize the risk to all members of our community. We will continue to support faculty, staff, and administrators as we work remotely to minimize the number of those on campus and teach courses remotely at least through the end of Easter break,” he added.

Related Articles

Trump calls on Americans to cease hoarding food, supplies
News

Trump calls on Americans to cease hoarding food, supplies

March 15, 2020 Times Leader News

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Sunday called on Americans to cease hoarding groceries and other supplies, while one of the nation’s most senior public health officials called on the nation to act with more urgency to safeguard their health as the coronavirus outbreak continued to spread across the United States. Dr. Anthony Fauci says he would like to see aggressive measures such as a 14-day national shutdown.

[…]

US moves nearer to shutdown; Ohio, Illinois order bars and restaurants closed
News

US moves nearer to shutdown; Ohio, Illinois order bars and restaurants closed

March 15, 2020 Times Leader News

CHICAGO — Officials across the country curtailed elements of American life to fight the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday, with governors closing restaurants, bars, and schools and a government expert saying a 14-day national shutdown may be needed. At the same time, long airport lines for virus screenings raised doubts that the government is prepared to respond to the crisis.

[…]