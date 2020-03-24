PennDOT opens additional rest areas along interstates

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Tuesday said it is reopening indoor facilities at 23 select rest areas across the state to all motorists, including the 13 facilities in critical locations that were reopened March 18 with portable restrooms and handwashing facilities.
PennDOT’s 30 rest areas were temporarily closed statewide on March 17 in response to Gov. Tom Wolf’s mitigation guidance regarding COVID-19 to ensure that proper safety and sanitation protocols were in place.
“While unnecessary travel is discouraged as we all do our part to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we understand that some trips are necessary and that access to rest areas is important,” acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in a press release. “We are constantly evaluating our actions and services in responding to this emergency and will make adjustments where we can safely do so.”
All reopened rest areas will return to normal service with additional cleaning and maintenance.
The rest areas in Northeastern Pennsylvania are:
• I81 northbound in Lackawanna County, .5 miles north of Exit 202.
• I81 northbound in Luzerne County, 1.5 miles north of Exit 155.
• I81 southbound in Luzerne County, 1.5 miles south of Exit 159.
• I81 southbound in Susquehanna County, 4 miles south of Exit 211.
• I84 eastbound in Pike County, 6 miles east of Exit 20.
• I84 westbound in Pike County, 1 mile west of Exit 26.
The other rest areas are:
• I79 northbound in Allegheny County, 8 miles north of Exit 45.
• I79 northbound in Crawford County, 8 miles north of Exit 154.
• I79 southbound in Crawford County, 3 miles south of Exit 166.
• I79 northbound in Lawrence County, 3.5 miles north of Exit 105.
• I79 southbound in Lawrence County, 3.5 miles south of Exit 113.
• I79 northbound in Mercer County, 5 miles south of Exit 141.
• I79 southbound in Mercer County, 6 miles north of Exit 130.
• I80 eastbound in Centre County, 13 miles east of Exit 133.
• I80 westbound in Centre County, .5 miles west of Exit 147.
• I80 eastbound in Jefferson County, 1 mile east of Exit 86.
• I80 westbound in Jefferson County, 10 miles west of Exit 97.
• I80 eastbound in Montour County, 4.5 miles east of Exit 215.
• I80 westbound in Montour County, 4.5 miles west of Exit 224.
• I80 eastbound in Venango County, .5 miles east of Exit 29.
• I80 westbound in Venango County, 4 miles west of Exit 35.
• I81 northbound in Cumberland County, .5 miles north of Exit 37.
• I81 southbound in Cumberland County, 5.5 miles south of Exit 44.
The department will continue to evaluate and will determine whether additional rest areas can be reopened.