Lowe’s: Arena Hub employee contracted COVID-19

March 24, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Roger DuPuis [email protected]
A typical Lowe's store is seen in this corporate photo. An employee at the Arena Hub Plaza Lowe's store in Wilkes-Barre Township has contracted COVID-19, a company spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday. Lowe's

A typical Lowe’s store is seen in this corporate photo. An employee at the Arena Hub Plaza Lowe’s store in Wilkes-Barre Township has contracted COVID-19, a company spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — An employee at the Arena Hub Plaza Lowe’s store has contracted COVID-19, a company spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

“The associate has been quarantined and is receiving care. This associate last worked on March 19, and after following the preventative guidance by the CDC, the store remains open,” Pedro Chen wrote in an email to the Times Leader.

“The store has been extensively cleaned per CDC guidelines, and in an abundance of caution, associates who had worked closely with this individual over a period of time have been put on a paid leave,” Chen added.