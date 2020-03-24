Union, Mullery blast SCI Retreat quarantine plan

A plan to use the State Correctional Institution at Retreat as a quarantine facility for new inmates and parole violators has drawn fire from the corrections officers’ union and some lawmakers.

Moving inmates between prisons poses an unnecessary risk of spreading the virus between institutions, where it will be very difficult to stop it from spreading to other inmates and employees, said Larry Blackwell, president of the 11,000-member union.

“The governor has called for all non-essential movement to halt, and this isn’t essential,” Blackwell said Tuesday. “And the governor has the authority to shut down the movement of these prisoners. The counties, the state, let’s just freeze everything until we figure out what’s going on.”

State Rep. Gerald Mullery also spoke out against the plan on Tuesday.

“I wholeheartedly agree with the PSCOA regarding a halt to all prisoner transfers. Now is not the time to expose our prison staff to this unnecessary risk, nor is it the time to bring every single new inmate to Newport Township,”said Mullery, D-Newport Township.

No case of the coronavirus has been discovered in the state prison system where roughly 45,000 inmates are housed and 16,000 people work, prison and union officials say. But the Department of Corrections has shut down some routine transfers between prisons, according to prison and union officials.

Yet the department is emptying SCI Retreat — which was previously slated for closure — of hundreds of inmates by transferring them to other prisons, and it announced Monday that it will use Retreat to receive new male commitments from county jails and male parole violators.Other prisons had previously been used as reception facilities.

Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said through a spokeswoman that halting all transfers is not a “realistic plan at this point” and he urged corrections staff across Pennsylvania to “pull together” against the virus.

“We are doing everything we can to minimize the exposure to the system as a whole, but we are a system — and each facility in the system has a role,” Wetzel said.

Mullery, who has been critical of Wetzel’s handling of Retreat’s closure, reiterated his feelings about that on Tuesday.

“Secretary Wetzel’s decision to process all new inmates and parole violators at SCI Retreat doesn’t surprise me. Both he and the administration have repeatedly proven their lack of care and concern for the workforce at the correctional facility,” Mullery said. “Exclusively subjecting our local corrections staff to potential COVID-19 inmates is truly mind-boggling. It’s as if, in their minds, SCI Retreat employees are expendable.”

Staff Writer Bill O’Boyle and The Associated Press contributed to this report.