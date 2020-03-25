Visit Luzerne County supports ‘Carryout Wednesday’

March 24, 2020 Times Leader Local, News

WILKES-BARRE — The county’s tourism agency is promoting local observance of Carryout Wednesday today, designed to boost area restaurants in a safe, responsible way amid the coronavirus crisis.

The idea is simple: Order takeout, pick it up, enjoy at home, snap a photo and share on social media with #CarryoutLC.

“We’re doing what we can to support our local restaurants, and in a way bring the community together, albeit from a very safe ‘social distance,’” agency Executive Director Ted Wampole said.

“The staff at Visit Luzerne County is doing their best to keep everyone’s spirits up during this time of crisis, and hopefully this does that,” Wampole added. “Plus, we can people can have a little fun by being creative with their pictures of their takeout orders.”

Visit Luzerne County and the Times Leader also have created lists of area restaurants offering takeout and delivery. They can be found at visitluzernecounty.com and timesleader.com.

“We are all in this together and remain the ‘Valley with a Heart,’” Wampole said.

— Roger DuPuis

