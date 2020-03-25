Mountain Top man charged with arson

March 25, 2020 Edward Lewis Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

DORRANCE TWP. — An intoxicated man after a fight with his parents set fire to a house they own on Alberdeen Road Tuesday night, according to charges filed.

State police at Hazleton arrested Michael Klapacz, 36, after investigating a blaze at 1285 Alberdeen Rd. just after 9 p.m.

According to the criminal complaint:

Troopers responded to 1326 Alberdeen Road on a report Klapacz set the kitchen floor on fire.

Klapacz’s parents, Wanda and Feliks Klapcaz, told troopers their son was drinking and intoxicated and had been arguing with them all night. During the argument, Klapacz told his parents he was going next door to set the house on fire.

Within one hour of leaving, Klapacz returned to his parent’s house and told them the house was on fire. His parents looked out a window and noticed a fire within the home at 1285 Alberdeen Rd., the complaint says.

Klapacz’s parents called 911 and went to the house to extinguish the blaze.

Trooper Jamison Sgarlat, a state police deputy fire marshal, investigated the cause of the blaze and determined there were at least two separate areas where fires were intentionally set, the complaint says.

A fire was set on a pile of papers, cardboard and plastic and a second fire was intentionally set to paper vapor barrier of wall insulation.

The house was vacant and being remodeled with open walls exposing wood studs.

Klapacz was arraigned by District Judge Daniel O’Donnell in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of arson, reckless burning and recklessly endangering another person. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $25,000 bail.