March 25, 2020
The staff at Visit Luzerne County have compiled a list of Wyoming Valley restaurants offering takeout and/or delivery, and graciously allowed us to share it with our readers.
Since it was first posted last week, some restaurants reached out to the Times Leader directly. We welcome your additions, and apologize to anyone who may not be on here yet. We are working to update the list as frequently as possible at this difficult time.
• III Guys, 51 S Wyoming Ave., Edwardsville, 570-763-5242
• III Guys, 95 N Mountain Boulevard, Mountain Top, 570-474-2100
• Abe’s Hot Dogs
— 210 Barney St., Wilkes-Barre, 570- 825-9213
— 780 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, 570-288-9131
— 315 South Mountain Boulevard, Mountain Top, 570-474-0388
— 419 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, 570-824-8222
• Abide Coffee House, 23 West Market St., Wilkes-Barre, 570-994-3153
• Adelina’s Restaurant, 166 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, 570-474-5329
• AmberDonia, 26 E. Union St., Kingston, 570-714-6000
• Andy Perugino’s Restaurant, 258 Charles St., Luzerne, 570-288-5337
• Angelo’s Pizza, 445 Hazle St., Wilkes-Barre, 570-829-9728
• Antonio’s Pizza, 45 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, 570-654-4517
• Antonio’s Pizza Deluxe, 3 Narrows Shopping Center, Edwardsville, 570-288-7663
• Antonio’s Pizza & Subs, 405 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre, 570-823-6192
• Arcaros The Next Generation, 47 N. Main St., Pittston, 570-655-1000
• Atrium The Restaurant, 613 S J Strauss Lane, Kingston, 570-287-5766
• Austie’s Family Restaurant, 2333 Sans Souci Parkway, Dundee (Hanover Township), 570-735-5500
• B3Q Smokehouse, 200 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston, 570-883-0100
• Baker Boys Corner Bistro, 400 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, 570-258-3700
• Benny Brewing Co., 1429 Sans Souci Parkway, Hanover Township, 570-235-6995
• Bettelli’s Villa, 560 Kidder St., Wilkes-Barre, 570-824-3367
• Bistro on Hudson, 115 Hudson Road, Plains, 570-235-1087
• Brews Brothers, 1705 River Road, Pittston, 570-883-0444
• Budd’s Pizza, 134 Page Ave., Kingston, 570-285-3555
• Café Toscana, 1 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, 570-208-1252
• Callahan’s Cafe and Coffee House, 69 S Main St., Pittston, 570-299-5892
• The Canning House, 900 Rutter Ave., Forty Fort, 570-763-5043
• Canteen Park, 181 Market St., Kingston, 570-213-0992
• Carey’s Pub, 147 Division St., Kingston, 570-718-1818
• Caribbean Paradise Restaurant & Grocery, 81 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, 570-822-6000
• Cebula’s Pizza, 295 Main St., Dupont, 570-655-8809
• Chacko’s Family Bowling Center, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Boulevard, Wilkes-Barre, 570-208-2695
• Charlie B’s Pub, 653 North Main St., Hilldale, 570-822-4443
• The CheeseSteak Factory, 17 E. Market St., Wilkes-Barre, 570-822-7777
• Chef’s Corner, 320 Highway 315 Suite #280, Pittston: 570-569-2591
• Chill Grill, 100 North Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre, 570-208-4745
• China House, 75 N. Market St. Nanticoke, 570-735-3839
• Circles on the Square, 9 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, 570-829-4005
• Ciccone’s Pizza, 230 Oak St., Old Forge, 570-457-4100
• Ck’s Authentic Mexican Food, 63 Gerald Ave., Unit B, Dallas, 570-675-5556
• CoreLife Eatery, 33 Bear Creek Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, 570-606-3309
• CrisNics, 587 Barney St. Wilkes-Barre, 570-823-5199
• Dagwood’s Deli & Subs, 418 Market St., Kingston, 570-288-3550
• Damenti’s, 5 Bowman’s Mill Road, Hazleton, 570-861-8141
• DeMuro’s, 10 William St., Pittston, 570-883-1202
• Denny’s, 488 Kidder St., Wilkes-Barre, 570- 825-5208
• Dino’s Italian Bistro, 1900 S. Memorial Highway, Ste. 7, Shavertown, 570-674-1188
• Dominick’s Cafe, 20 School St, Wilkes-Barre (Hudson), 570-829-9612
• Don’s Deli, 802 Sans Souci Parkway, Hanover Twp., 570-824-8534
• Donna’s Deli and Hoagies, 64 Maffet St., Plains, 570-235-1355
• Dottie’s Buffalo Bites, 1984 State Route 29, Hunlock Creek, 570-394-9182
• Dugan’s Pub, 385 Main St., Luzerne, 570-283-0153
• Dukey’s Café, 785 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre, 570-270-6718
• Duke’s Family Restaurant, 61 E. Main St., Plymouth, 570-779-3853
• Ernie G’s Pub and Eatery, 1022 Main St., Avoca, 570-457-1600
• Frankie’s Pizzeria Of Hazleton, 37 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton, 570-454-6000
• Friendly’s, 778 Kidder St., Wilkes-Barre, 570-824-6929
• The Flamingo Diner, 61 Main St., Plymouth, 570-779-3853
• Fuji Pittston, 107 S. Main St., Pittston, 570-602-3666
• Gerry’s Pizzeria, 496 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre, 570-829-2919
• Goldstein’s Deli, 200 Pierce St., Kingston, 570-283-0653
• Grateful Roast Cafe and Coffee Roaster, 400 Middle Road, Building C, Nanticoke, 570-285-5282
• Grotto Pizza
— 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: 570-331-3278
— 3445 Lakeside Drive, Harveys Lake: 570-639-3278
— 337 Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre: 570-822-6600
• Half Circle Barbeque, 155 West End Road, Hanover Township, 570-822-9555
• Hogan’s Heroes & Pizza, 2587 Memorial Highway, Dallas, 570-675-1000
• Hooligans Bar & Grill, 396 E Washington St., Nanticoke, 570-258-2320
• Hops & Barleys, 131 Main St., Luzerne, 570-288-2987
• Hun’s Cafe 99, 99 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre, 570-829-9830
• Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 1140 Highway 315, Wilkes-Barre, 570-270-9292
• Istanbul Grill, 40 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, 570-822-0222
• Januzzi’s Pizza, 1100 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, 570-613-9191
• J&J Deli, Draft and Bottle Shop, 3101 Memorial Hwy., Dallas, 570-675-6139
• Jonathan’s, 45 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre, 570-371-3463
• Kava Korner, 217 Carverton Road, Trucksville, 570-255-4452
• KJ’s Pickle Barrel, 355 Market St., Kingston, 570-763-5147
• La Tolteca, 200 Mundy St., Wilkes-Barre Township, 570-825-5001
• LaFratte’s Catering, Pittston, 570-885-4057
• Leggio’s Italian Ristorante
— 1 E Center Hill Road, Dallas, 570-675-4511
— 1092 PA-315, Wilkes-Barre, 570-822-0828
• Linos Quality Pizza, 651 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, 570-283-4322
• Lizza’s Mezzo Mezzo, 711 North Main St., Pittston, 570-883-1991
• Lum’s Fernbrook Inn, 700 Main Road, Dallas, 570-675-9618
• Majestic Lunch, 20 S. Main St., Pittston, 570-655-8888
• Magda’s Pizza and Deli, 180 Gardner Ave., Wilkes-Barre, 570-270-3600
• Marianacci’s Restaurant, 252 W. 8th Street, West Wyoming, 570-693-1778
• Marty’s Pizza, 131 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, 570-735-1234.
• McAlpine St Pub & Pizza, 319 McAlpine St. Duryea, 570-471-7733
• Michael’s Family Restaurant, 235 S. River St., Plains, 570-270-6453
• Mimmo’s Pizza and Restaurant, 46 Public Square, Suite 2, Wilkes-Barre, 570-824-7101
• Mil & Jim’s Parkway Inn, 24 W. Kirmar Ave., Alden, 570-735-2745
• Miller’s Ale House, 2310 Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard, WB Township, 570-931-5018
• Murphy’s Pub, 347 Slocum St., Swoyersville, 570-287-8685
• Napoli’s Pizza, 26 S. Main St., Pittston, 570-654-6740
• Notis the Gyro King, Route 309 (K-Mart Parking Lot) Wilkes-Barre, 570-357-8484
• Nucleus Raw Foods, 63 Main St., Luzerne, 570-569-2139
• Ollie’s American Restaurant, West Side Mall, Edwardsville, 570-288-6609
• Ovalon Bar & Grill, 254 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton, 570-454-0853
• Oyster, 77 E. Market St., Wilkes-Barre, 570-0990.
• Pasquale’s, 1190 San Souci Parkway Hanover Township, 570-823-5606
• Patte’s Sports Bar and Restaurant, 65 W. Hollenback Ave., Wilkes-Barre, 570-824-8015
• Payton’s Place, 5217 Main Road, Sweet Valley, 570-477-5502
• PAZZO Restaurant, 2011 Highway 315, Pittston, 570-602-4400
• Pete’s Place Middle Eastern Restaurant, 35 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre, 570-820-7172
• Philadelphia Subs, 555 E. Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre, 570-825-4463
• Philly’s Phinest, 610 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre, 570-829-4484
• Pierce Street Deli, 517 Pierce St., Kingston, 570-283-3354
• Pikes Creek Raceway Family Restaurant, 2542 State Route 118, Hunlock Creek, 570-477-3188
• Pizza Bella: Several locations.
• Pizza L’oven: 40 West End Road, Hanover Township, 570-822-7194
• The Polish Connection, 171 E. Main St., Plymouth, 570-779-0400
• Pour Coffee House, 53 North Main St., Wilkes-Barre, 570-822-1888
• Powerhouse Eatery, 60 Powerhouse Road, White Haven, 570-443-4480
• R Bar & Grill, 119 E. Kirmar Ave., Nanticoke, 570- 258-0505
• Ranch Wagon, 2043 Memorial Highway, Shavertown, 570-675-5287
• Red Leaf Salad Co.
— 31 Tunkhannock Highway, Dallas, 570-310-1756
— 413 Arena Hub Plaza, Wilkes-Barre, 570-235-6958
• Red Lobster, 10 East End Center, Wilkes Barre, 570-825-6122
• Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, 2020 Wilkes-Barre Township Market Place, WB Township, 570-208-1776
• Revellos Old Forge Pizza in Kingston, 165 W. Union St., Kingston, 570-288-2881
• Rich and Charlotte’s, 2205 Lakeside Drive, Harveys Lake, 570-639-5867
• Rikasa on Main, 53 S. Main St., Pittston, 570-362-7777
• River Grille, 670 N. River St., Plains Township, 570-208-1282
• Rob’s Pub & Grub, 232 Nesbitt St., Larksville, 570-779-4782
• RuBy’s Inn, 109 Espy St., Nanticoke, 570-735-1405
• S&W Restaurant, 149 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, 570-822-4404
• Sal’s Pizza Subs & More, 1634 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, 570-287-8855
• Sally Pursell’s, 891 W. County Road, Sugarloaf, 570-384-3478
• Shady Side Tavern, 3600 Highway 309, Dallas, 570-675-9683
• Shandra’s Pizza (Wednesdays & Fridays), 424 S Main Street, Pittston, 570-655-6461
• Shelley’s Pizza, 641 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre, 570-826-1234
• Shogun Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar at The Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Wilkes-Barre, 570-270-9168
• Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill, 265 Mundy St., Wilkes-Barre, 570-825-2540
• Stookey’s Barbecue, 122 E. Poplar St. (Route 11), West Nanticoke, 570-735-2162
• Teberio’s Pizza & Pub, 59 E. Thomas St., Wilkes-Barre, 570-822-1500
• TGI Fridays, 880 Kidder St., Wilkes-Barre, 570-823-9923
• TGI Fridays, 620 Scranton-Carbondale Hwy., Dickson City, 570-558-5500
• Thai House, 8A Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville, 570-333-3939
• Thai Thai, 41 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, 570-824-9599
• The Avenue, 22 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, 570-613-1124
• The Cafe, 1120 Highway 315, Plains, 570-821-5900
• The Chicken Coop, 165 Wilkes-Barre Boulevard, Wilkes-Barre, 570-822-1899
• The Down Pour, 119 South Main St., Wilkes-Barre, 570-763-4739
• The Other Side Bar & Grill, 421 Centre St., Freeland, 570-636-1055
• The Pines Eatery and Spirits, 8 W. Broad St., Suite 50, Hazleton, 570-501-0330
• Theo’s Metro, 596 Mercer Ave., Kingston, 570-283-2050
• The Grille, 588 Union St., Luzerne, 570-718-1188
• The Pines Eatery and Spirits, 8 W. Broad St., Suite 50, Hazleton, 570-501-0330
• The Pittston Diner, 335 Laurel St., Pittston, 570-655-9773
• Tipsy Turtle Airport Pub, 28 Concorde Drive, Avoca, 570-299-2161
• Tipsy Turtle Owen Street Pub, 245 Owen St., Swoyersville, 570-287-6074
• TNT Subs and More, 235 W. Main St., Nanticoke, 570-258-0522
• Tomato Bar & Bistro, 7 Tomato Festival Drive, Pittston, 570-299-5031
• Tommy’s Pizza Corner, 619 Market St., Kingston, 570-283-0545
• Tony’s Pizzeria, 1117 Main St., Pittston, 570-654-8805
• Uncle Bucks BBQ, 361 W. Main St., Plymouth, 570-779-5950
• Valenti’s Restaurant, 1180 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, 570-654-6604
• Valley Sea Foods, 188 N Washington Street, Wilkes-Barre, 570-823-8863
• Vesuvio’s Wilkes-Barre, 111 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, 570-824-8747
• Victory Pig Pizza and BBQ, 905 Wyoming Ave., Suite 1, Wyoming, 570-693-9963
• Vikki’s Nut House, 1325 N. River St., Suite 105, Plains, 570-417-1585
• Village Tavern, 3719 Main Road, Hunlock Creek, 570-256-0887
• Vino’s Deli, 569 Blackman St., Wilkes-Barre, 570-823-6308
• Vince’s Pizza Express, 74 S. Main St., Pittston, 570-883-1202
• Vito’s Bistro, 434 N. Main St., Pittston, 570-602-8226
• Whatinthe Sam Hill’s Brick Oven Pizza, 100 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. 570-270-4462
• Whistle Stop Pizza, 14 North Mountain Boulevard, Mountain Top, 570-474-2898
• White House Diner, 105 Welles St., Forty Fort, 570-287-9455