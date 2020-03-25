Coronavirus claims first victim in Luzerne County; six additional cases reported in county

Luzerne County has its first coronavirus-related death as confirmed by the county coroner’s office, county Manager C. David Pedri announced.

The victim, a 70-year-old county resident, died Tuesday in a local hospital, Pedri said.

According to reports, the man recently traveled outside the continental United States and had preexisting health issues, Pedri said.

Pedri said he will hold a virtual press conference on the death and other issues at 3 p.m. today.

The state Department of Health also reported Wednesday an additional six confirmed cases of the virus in Luzerne County, bringing the county’s total to 27.

Statewide, an additional 276 cases have been reported, bringing the total to 1,127 cases in 44 counties.

“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

