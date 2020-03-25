Pedri: County’s first virus victim had traveled abroad

Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri paused to keep his emotions in check Wednesday announcing the county’s first coronavirus-related death of a 70-year-old man.

“This is one of our own who passed away, and it’s not something to be taken lightly,” he said during his first virtual media conference from his county courthouse office, which was conducted through the Microsoft Teams platform.

Pedri said the county’s thoughts and prayers go out to his family, and he offered condolences to the entire community as it grieves for this family.

The victim died Tuesday in a local hospital, recently traveled outside the continental United States and had preexisting health issues, Pedri said.

More detail sought

He said he has requested more detail on the current infection cases from the Pennsylvania Department of Health so it could be publicly released — including the locations of the confirmed cases and whether these people are quarantined at home or in hospitals.

However, Pedri said the state is not releasing that data. Some counties privy to the information have their own countywide health departments, he said. Prior commissioners had rejected creation of a county health department years ago largely due to the additional cost.

Based on the number of cases — 27 — and other anecdotal information he is hearing, Pedri said he believes they are dispersed throughout the county.

All county residents should assume coronavirus is in their municipality and “prevalent,” he said, advising them to stay home if possible and practice good hygiene and social distancing. He added that the 27 cases are only the ones confirmed and do not include those awaiting testing or starting to feel symptoms.

“It’s the best we can do right now,” he said in reference to the lack of detail.

Pedri said he is in constant contact with the state.

Stay-at-home order expanded

Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine revised the “Stay at Home” order Wednesday to include Lehigh and Northampton counties, bringing the state total to 10 counties. Residents of these counties may leave their houses only to only to perform allowable activities and essential travel.

Pedri said he would not be surprised if Luzerne County is added to that list in the near future because its cases are “quickly approaching numbers of those hotspots.”

“We are ready if this announcement comes,” he said, noting he has been assembling a crisis team that will be announced soon and working to bring needed masks and other supplies to hospitals, emergency responders and county employees continuing to interface with the public.

