Wilkes-Barre Mayor Brown orders treated COVID-19 patients to report to city Health Dept.

March 25, 2020 Jerome Lynott Local, News
By Jerry Lynott [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown Wednesday imposed new rules on patients treated and released from city hospitals and health care providers for COVID-19.

Brown’s executive order read:

“All hospitals and other health care providers located in the city of Wilkes-Barre who are releasing patients who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus shall advise the patient of the need to self-quarantine and shall contact the Health Department of the City of Wilkes-Barre … at 570 208-4268 so the Department can properly monitor the self quarantine.”

Brown issue the order under the state of emergency in place for the city due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor has the authority to take emergency management measures to protect the health and safety of the city’s residents.

Visit timesleader.com for updates.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.

Related Articles