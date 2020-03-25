Guesto: County’s first virus death was from Hanover Township

March 25, 2020 Times Leader Local, News, Top Stories
By Roger DuPuis [email protected]
HANOVER TWP. — Officials have learned that Luzerne County’s first coronavirus death victim was a resident of Hanover Township, Township Manager Samuel T. Guesto Jr. announced Wednesday afternoon.

Guesto confirmed what had been announced by County Manager C. David Pedri earlier in the day, namely that the individual was a 70-year-old male who had traveled abroad. The person had been under self-quarantine prior to taking himself to an area hospital, where he died.

“Losing a member of our close-knit community under these extraordinary and uncertain times brings this pandemic to all of our front doors,” said Guesto, who extended “heartfelt prayers” to the man’s family on behalf of the Board of Commissioners.

Due to privacy regulations township officials are unable to release any further information, a release from Guesto’s office added.

The release noted that the township remains under a state of emergency as declared by the commissioners on March 15, in addition to state and county declarations.

The state Department of Health also reported Wednesday an additional six confirmed cases of the virus in Luzerne County, bringing the county’s total to 27.

Statewide, an additional 276 cases have been reported, bringing the total to 1,127 cases in 44 counties.

