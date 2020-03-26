Bambera: No public Holy Week services

March 25, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
Bambera

Bambera

SCRANTON — With public Masses already suspended, Bishop Joseph Bambera announced Wednesday that Holy Week services will not be open to the public this year in the Diocese of Scranton.

“Today, sadly, we are called to sacrifice even further for the sake of serving one another in our battle against this dreaded disease,” Bambera said in a video and message released Tuesday.

“The cherished Liturgies of Holy Week and Easter – Palm Sunday, the Mass of the Lord’s Supper followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion, the Great Vigil of Easter and Easter Sunday Masses – will all be celebrated privately, without all of you, the blessed faithful who make up the Diocese of Scranton – filling our churches as you have always done during these most sacred days.”

The Chrism Mass will be deferred to a later date when the crisis has passed, Bambera added.

— Roger DuPuis

Related Articles