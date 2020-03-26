Police: Armed man stole Ding Dongs, Tastycakes

March 26, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

PRINGLE — A man from Kingston was allegedly found with a firearm after he was detained for stealing Hostess’ Ding Dongs and Tastycakes from Gerrity’s Supermarket on Union Street on Wednesday.

Kingston police said Justis Allen Shea, 26, of 109 Penn St., was stopped by the store’s loss prevention officers after he failed to pay for one box of Ding Dongs and a box of Tastycakes when leaving the store just before 2:30 p.m., according to court records.

While he was detained, loss prevention officers learned Shea was in possession of a 9mm handgun concealed near his back, court records say.

Police said the firearm had an altered serial number.

During an interview with police, Shea claimed he was given a ride to Hilltop Apartments in Edwardsville where he was given the firearm. Shea told police he was going to repair the firearm in exchange for $45 or methamphetamine, court records say.

A small amount of marijuana was found on Shea, police said.

Police learned Shea was wanted on charges of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct stemming from a fight involving several people in the area of his residence on Oct. 28.

At the time, police said Shea was under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, court records say.

Shea was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Matthew C. Christopher on separate criminal complaints charging him with possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, persons not to possess a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, retail theft, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

The retail theft charge against Shea is a second-degree felony as the alleged offense occurred during a state of emergency.

Shea was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.