LCTA waives fares, other bus systems make changes amid crisis

March 26, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Roger DuPuis [email protected]
An LCTA bus is seen on Public Square.

Times Leader file photo

KINGSTON — The Luzerne County Transportation Authority will be waiving fares on its buses starting Monday as part of efforts to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus crisis.

That’s because fareboxes are located at the front of LCTA’s buses, where the drivers sit.

As a result, passengers will be asked to enter and exit buses using the rear door at all times starting Monday and until further notice, LCTA said in a statement on its website.

However, anyone needing the boarding ramp — such as passengers using wheelchairs — or anyone requesting the bus to “kneel” to ease boarding may do so at the front door as usual, the agency added.

In accordance with federal regulations, ADA/STEP program clients on LCTA’s shared ride paratransit services will also have their copays waived for the duration of the Fixed Route payment waiver.

Scranton buses

The Scranton-based County of Lackawanna Transit System has suspended its fixed route fares and ADA shared ride fares through April 10 for the same reason. COLTS also has switched most of its routes to run on Saturday schedules from Monday through Saturday, and urged the public to ride only if necessary.

Hazleton buses

Hazleton Public Transit announced that it will be operating compressed schedules starting Monday. For more information visit https://www.ridehpt.com/. They also are asking riders to use the service only for essential travel and to refrain from sitting in the front area of buses.

