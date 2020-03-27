Five from Luzerne County graduate from state police academy

March 27, 2020 Edward Lewis Local, News

HERSHEY — Five residents from Luzerne County were among the 158th cadet class who graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy on Friday.

A total of 99 cadets graduated during a ceremony that was closed to the public in accordance with statewide measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The ceremony was live streamed on the academy’s Facebook page.

Here is the list who graduated from Luzerne County and assignments:

Paige D. Kulsa, Troop H, Carlisle.

Marie Calore, Troop H, Chambersburg.

Justin E. Kressler, Troop H, Chambersburg.

Jonathan V. Sullivan, Troop H, Newport.

James R. Scott, Troop N, Hazleton.

“The men and women graduating today join the ranks at an unprecedented time in our department’s history,” stated Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “Friends and family were unfortunately unable to attend and celebrate in person, but we are grateful for their support as our newest troopers begin their public service careers in a period of extraordinary need.”