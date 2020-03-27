Luzerne County reports second coronavirus death

March 27, 2020 Jennifer Andes News, Top Stories
By Jennifer Learn-Andes [email protected]
Luzerne County has a second coronavirus-related death — a 75-year-old man with pre-existing health issues, county Manager C. David Pedri announced today.

The man died early Friday morning at a county hospital. There were no reports of his recent travel at this time, Pedri said.

Pedri said he will be holding a virtual news update at 3:30 p.m. today to discuss this death and other coronavirus-related matters.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

