HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf this afternoon has expanded his stay-at-home order to nine counties, including Luzerne and Lackawanna.

The others are Berks, Butler, Lancaster, Pike, Wayne, Westmoreland and York.

“To be clear: ALL Pennsylvania residents should be staying home to stop the spread of COVID-19. People who live in counties under this order are required to do so, and can only leave their homes if it is for a necessary task,” Wolf wrote.

