What does the stay-at-home order mean for Luzerne County?

HARRISBURG — With Gov. Tom Wolf expanding his stay-at-home order to Luzerne and Lackawanna counties, what changes for residents here?

In some respects — given the existing business closures — not much, since state officials have already been encouraging people to stay home.

And, the governor’s office says, they’re looking more toward education than enforcement. Also, as the list below explains, there are numerous exemptions.

As Wolf explained:

“To be clear: ALL Pennsylvania residents should be staying home to stop the spread of COVID-19. People who live in counties under this order are required to do so, and can only leave their homes if it is for a necessary task,” Wolf wrote.

Here is a guide to what we know so far.

When does it start?

The order for Luzerne and Lackawanna counties (and seven others) takes effect at 8 p.m. today, Friday, March 27, and extends through April 6.

What does it entail?

Information posted to the state’s website elaborated on what is and is not permitted.

According to that post, individuals may leave their residence only to perform any of the following allowable individual activities and allowable essential travel:

• Tasks essential to maintain health and safety, or the health and safety of their family or household members (including pets), such as obtaining medicine or medical supplies, visiting a health care professional, or obtaining supplies they need to work from home.

• Getting necessary services or supplies for themselves, for their family or household members, or as part of volunteer efforts, or to deliver those services or supplies to others to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences.

• Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking or running if they maintain social distancing.

• To perform work providing essential products and services at a life-sustaining business.

• To care for a family member or pet in another household.

• Any travel related to the provision of or access to the above-mentioned individual activities or life-sustaining business activities.

• Travel to care for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons.

• Travel to or from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and any other related services.

• Travel to return to a place of residence from an outside jurisdiction.

• Travel required by law enforcement or court order.

• Travel required for non-residents to return to their place of residence outside the commonwealth.

• Anyone performing life-sustaining travel does not need paperwork to prove the reason for travel.

Exemptions

• Life-sustaining business activities.

• Health care or medical services providers.

• Access to life-sustaining services for low-income residents, including food banks.

• Access to child care services for employees of life-sustaining businesses that remain open as follows: child care facilities operating under the Department of Human Services, Office of Child Development and Early Learning waiver process; group and family child care operating in a residence; and part-day school age programs operating under an exemption from the March 19 business closure orders

• News media.

• Law enforcement.

• The federal government.

• Religious institutions.

Homeless, others

The state also put out guidance related to homeless people and others whose circumstances may complicate their ability to abide by the order.

“Individuals experiencing homelessness are not subject to this order but are strongly urged to find shelter and government agencies are urged to take steps needed to provide shelter for those individuals,” the release stated.

“International students, foster youth, and any other students who would otherwise experience displacement or homelessness as a result of campus closures are exempt and may remain in campus housing,” it added.

Law enforcement

Law enforcement will be focused on ensuring that residents are aware of the order and informing the public of social distancing practices rather than enforcement, the state’s post added.

Cases on the rise

Wolf’s order comes on a day when Pennsylvania announced 531 additional positive cases of COVID-19 — 55 now in Luzerne County — bringing the statewide total to 2,218 in 50 counties.

Luzerne County on Friday also announced its second death, a 75-year-old man with pre-existing health issues.