Man shot at Wilkes-Barre repair shop

March 27, 2020 Times Leader Local, News, Top Stories
By Ed Lewis [email protected]
Police are seen at Blackman and Hazle streets in Wilkes-Barre on Friday afternoon following a reported shooting.

Aimee Dilger | Times Leader

Police mark the location of shell casings outside a Hazle Street auto repair shop where a man was shot by another man Friday afternoon while waiting for his car to be repaired.

Ed Lewis | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — A man was shot Friday afternoon while he and a woman were waiting to have their vehicle repaired at an automotive repair shop in the city.

Police responded to Rocco’s Used Tires at Blackman and Hazle streets at about 2:50 p.m. finding a man on the ground with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by city emergency medical technicians.

An employee of the business said the victim was a customer waiting for his vehicle.

“We had a customer getting brakes and I literally heard a couple of pops going off,” said James Rushton. “I turned around and looked, a guy with a bandanna on, hood up, standing there firing shots, firing six or seven in total.”

Rushton said the victim was with a woman and a child. After the first two shots, Rushton said the woman pleaded with the unknown gunman to stop.

“After the first three is when we turned our heads really quick and we knew it wasn’t fireworks. When I turned around, I’d seen the gun straight ahead and just three more put inside the dude,” Rushton said.

Rushton said he did not know the victim.

Minutes after the shooting, detectives and officers arrived on scene and closed the heavily traveled intersection, forcing motorists to use side streets.

Police Chief Joseph Coffay was also at the scene.

Caution tape was put up to keep onlookers at bay as officers canvassed the neighborhood looking for private surveillance cameras on houses.

Several evidence markers were placed on shell casings recovered from the ground in front of the garage.

The area is mostly small residential houses mixed with small businesses.