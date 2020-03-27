Luzerne County Manager Pedri offers support for governor’s stay-at-home order

Two days after announcing Luzerne County’s first coronavirus death, county Manager C. David Pedri called another online news conference Friday to discuss the second victim and voice support for the governor’s new stay-at-home order taking effect at 8 p.m.

The second death claimed a 75-year-old man with preexisting health issues, Pedri said. The man died early Friday morning at a county hospital, and there were no reports of him recently traveling.

“It’s extremely upsetting and concerning to every single individual in Luzerne County,” Pedri said of the death.

The first victim was a 70-year-old Hanover Township man who had traveled abroad. Like the second case, this man had preexisting conditions and died in an area hospital. His municipality is known because township officials publicly disclosed that information to “raise awareness and caution” among residents.

As of Friday afternoon, no municipality had issued an announcement of residency for the second victim.

‘Act accordingly’

Pedri said the state health department has not supplied location information to him on the deceased or any of the 55 coronavirus cases confirmed to date, despite his repeated requests.

“As I said before, with 55 cases every resident needs to think it’s in their community and act accordingly,” Pedri said.

Aside from essential services, county government will remain open but limit personal contact to emergencies at this point, he said, referring the public to the county website, www.luzernecounty.org, for a detailed breakdown of the new plan by department and building.

He compared the stay-at-home order to a traffic signal, saying the county must now stop at the red light after weeks of slowing down at an amber warning.

Police are now permitted to ensure the governor’s orders are followed, he said. County government has no enforcement authority, but sheriff’s deputies will be available to assist law enforcement upon request, he said.

Residents don’t need “papers” or a letter for travel to and from their life-sustaining job or for any other essential purpose.

“There will not be roadblocks or anything like that set up,” he said.

Pedri: Don’t flee or hoard

Pedri advised residents to brush up on the new stay-at-home standards but emphasized this is not the time to flee “to the hills” or race to the store to grab more toilet paper if they don’t need it.

Grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open to provide essentials, and residents can still pick up pizza or other takeout food from local businesses struggling to survive while they are not permitted to have dine-in customers, he said.

The new order makes it easier for emergency and medical workers responding to the pandemic, he said.

Pedri encouraged residents to take this opportunity to enjoy family activities and advised fellow parents of young children to assure them there are many people working to keep them safe.

“Luzerne County recognizes that these are especially uncertain and trying times. Be assured that Luzerne County has devoted and will continue to devote significant resources into planning for the unexpected,” Pedri said, adding that the county will “stand with” municipalities and assist them through the crisis.

