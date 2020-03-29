Wilkes-Barre police ID shooting victim; suspect still sought

March 28, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
Wilkes-Barre Police and detectives investigate a shooting Friday afternoon at a tire shop on Blackman and Hazle streets. Markers, shell casings and blood could be seen in front of the shop. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader

Wilkes-Barre Police and detectives investigate a shooting Friday afternoon at a tire shop on Blackman and Hazle streets. Markers, shell casings and blood could be seen in front of the shop.

Aimee Dilger | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — City police have identified the victim in Friday’s shooting outside a Hazle Street auto repair shop. A suspect in the shooting remained at large Saturday night.

Dashir Bowens, 29, of New York, was shot while he and an unidentified woman were waiting for a vehicle undergoing repairs at Rocco’s Used Tires shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday. Police arrived to find Bowens on the ground.

Bowens was transported to an area hospital. Information on his condition was unavailable.

In a Facebook post on Saturday Wilkes-Barre police said Bowens and his assailant had been involved in some type of confrontation.

The suspect fired several shots before running south from the scene. He was described by police as a black male, approximately 5-foot-10-inches tall and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a medical mask.

Anyone with any information relating to this incident please contact Det. Chris Maciejczyk and Det. David Sobocinski of the Wilkes-Barre Police Detective Division. The department can be reached at 570-208-4200.

— Roger DuPuis