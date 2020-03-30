Nanticoke man charged with fleeing police, vandalizing cemetery monuments

NANTICOKE — A man sentenced last year for stealing a vehicle at the Wyoming Valley Mall in 2018 was charged by city police with initiating a pursuit and crashing into several monuments at a cemetery on Sunday.
Angelo Brito, 30, address listed as Nanticoke, allegedly initiated a pursuit that involved him crashing into a cemetery in Newport Township toppling several tombstones.
Cell phone video of the pursuit posted on social media showed Brito was taken into custody on Alden Road in Newport Township.
Police Chief Michael Roke could not be immediately reached Monday morning.
Court documents say Brito was charged with accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude police, criminal mischief, intentional desecration of public monuments, institutional vandalism of a cemetery, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and three traffic violations.
More than two years ago, Wilkes-Barre Township police charged Brito with carjacking a 2015 Audi Q7 occupied by a teenage boy from the parking lot at the Wyoming Valley Mall on Jan. 1, 2018.
Court records say Brito pulled the teen from the Audi, jumped in the driver’s seat and drove away, side swiping a vehicle on Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre.
State police located the Audi parked in front of a drive way on West Venisa Drive in Hazle Township.
Brito’s criminal case was delayed several times as he was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and a history of mental illness.
Brito pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced July 23, 2019, by Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas to six months probation.
Two counts of robbery and one count each of aggravated assault, theft, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle, reckless endangerment, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment were withdrawn against Brito in rregards to the carjacking on Jan. 1, 2018.