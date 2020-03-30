Nanticoke man charged with fleeing police, vandalizing cemetery monuments

WILKES-BARRE — An inmate charged with raping a child and another inmate charged with several arson cases were among approximately 160 petitions filed by the Luzerne County Public Defenders and the county conflict counsel offices seeking to be released from the county correctional facility for fear of the coronavirus spreading there.

First Assistant District Attorney Samuel M. Sanguedolce, who is reviewing the petitions for early release or modification of bail, said he promptly objected to the requests for the alleged child rapist and alleged arsonist.

“It’s not a free-for-all,” Sanguedolce said, who has reviewed about 40 petitions to date.

Once a petition is filed with the Clerk of Courts office, it is then sent to the district attorney’s office for review.

They then go before a judge. Hearings on the petitions have been held via video, due to the courthouse being closed.

Process in focus

One case is that of Iain Carberry, 40, of Wilkes-Barre, who admitted to burglarizing the Planned Parenthood facility on North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Aug. 13. Carberry has been jailed since his arrest for lack of $75,000 bail and is awaiting sentencing next month.

The Times Leader obtained a copy of Carberry’s petition upon request from the Clerk of Courts office, which is physically closed to the public and media.

In the petition filed March 18, Carberry through a public defender noted there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the community and citizens have taken precautionary measures to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

Inmates are unable to take similar precautions such as the suggested social distancing.

“Incarcerated persons are unable to take many of these precautions and as a result are at increased risk of contracting the disease, as well as increasing the risk that community members contract the disease,” the petition says.

Carberry in the petition states the flu regularly occurs in jail facilities and during the H1N1 epidemic in 2009, many jails and prisons dealt with high number of infected inmates.

“Many people who are incarcerated also have chronic conditions, like diabetes or HIV, which makes them vulnerable to severe forms of COVID-19,” Carberry’s petition states.

Similar language of heightened risks is listed in nearly all 160 petitions filed by the public defenders’ and conflict counsel offices.

Sanguedolce objected to Carberry’s request to be released on bail due to the nature and seriousness of the burglary at Planned Parenthood.

Petitions considered carefully

Chief Public Defender Steven M. Greenwald said petitions are being filed for inmates who are eligible for parole after reaching their minimum sentence and are eligible for parole, inmates who don’t pose a risk to the community while being held on bail, and for inmates 60 years and older with health issues that compromise their immune system.

“It’s something we take (seriously) and it is time-consuming. We have to look at each petition carefully before we file one,” Greenwald said.

Greenwald estimated about 100 petitions have been filed by the public defender’s office, with the remaining being filed by the conflict counsel office.

“With this emergency, our staff has greatly been reduced but we have a dedicated staff working from home,” Greenwald said.

Sanguedolce also objected to the petition by Robert Collins, 48, of Wilkes-Barre, who is facing a trial next month on charges he raped a teen girl multiple times between 2008 and 2012. Collins is jailed for lack of $50,000 bail. This is not the same Robert Collins who formerly worked for city police and faces sexual assault charges.

Collins’ petition was filed by the conflict counsel office.

Attorney John Hakim, who heads the conflict attorney’s office, could not be reached for comment Monday.