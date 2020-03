Hunt on for Luzerne County polling locations in light of state primary election extension

With social distancing being the new reality, and orders from Gov. Tom Wolf preventing gatherings in public, one industry that relies on those gatherings is left wondering how to proceed from here: the local arts and entertainment scene.

Artists, booking agents, promoters and others all said they’re feeling the economic pinch of a world that currently requires them, in many ways, not to do their jobs.

While some are using the time of closure as a time to explore new artistic pursuits, others are simply focusing weathering the storm.

‘It can’t go away’

AJ Jump, founder of Karl Hall, is in the latter category.

His venue, located on North Main Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre, has been effectively shuttered until Wolf eventually lifts the order that closes non-essential businesses.

Karl Hall is perhaps best known in the local scene as being simply a venue; unlike other prominent music-focused venues like Stage West or the River Street Jazz Café, Karl Hall does not serve food or alcohol.

That means, without shows, there is simply no revenue.

“There’s nothing that we can do other than what we do,” Jump said. “What we do are live shows and events.”

Until Karl Hall is able to open back up again, Jump said the business will be drumming up excitement by posting videos made by artists who either have performed there or are scheduled to in the future.

“We’re showing people that this is the talent playing at Karl Hall,” he said. “It’s a way we could still bring the music to the people. It’s what we’ll continue doing fr the time being.”

Jump said the venue initially considered putting together live videos, but this would require people gathering together to make the logistics work.

“We need to do the responsible thing right now,” he said. “So we’re asking different people by themselves to make a video.”

While some venues and artists have begun asking for financial support online, Jump said it’s not something he feels comfortable with yet.

“Unfortunately, if this continues on for a long time, more than two months, it’s going to put a major hurt on us,” he said. “Right now, everyone is in this together. Some people have bigger problems than others … A lot of people are in the same boat, so I don’t feel like I should be asking for money.”

But Jump made it clear that, once this is all over, they’ll be back, saying that live music is vital to the community.

“It can’t go away,” he said.

‘Creative people are always going to find a way to be creative’

Meanwhile, in Scranton, Joe Caviston is taking a different approach.

Caviston does promotions for the West Scranton-based bar and venue Stage West, which is in a slightly different position from Karl Hall. Since Stage West serves food, they have been able to transition into a delivery and take-out business for the time being.

But Caviston says work needs to be done to keep the drive for the arts going, and came up with what he’s dubbed “Socially Distant Trivia.”

“It’s been incredible,” he said.

On Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights, Caviston goes live on Stage West’s Facebook page to do a web-based version of bar trivia. Those playing along at home watch Caviston ask the questions and comment with answers, earning points. The top point-getters win gift cards to local businesses, including Kingston’s The Strange & Unusual and, of course, Stage West.

“If nothing else, it’s a welcome distraction,” Caviston said. “It’s giving us a chance to support local businesses.”

If you have a business and would like to offer up gift cards for Socially Distant Trivia, Caviston said you could either message him directly through his Facebook page or through Stage West’s page.

Caviston said he’s gotten some solace from seeing how local creatives are dealing with the situation.

“I think it’s awesome,” he said. “Creative people are always going to find a way to be creative. It’s bringing out the best in people.”

‘The arts are what heals us’

Two such creative-types are Clyde Rosencrance and Erin Malloy.

Rosencrance is a producer and audio engineer at Republic Audio Studio, a Clarks Summit-based recording space.

Late last week, Rosencrance made a post on the studio’s Facebook page, asking if any local artists would be interested in working on a collaborative album, where everyone records from home, and Rosencrance mixes the audio.

Rosencrance said the response has been great.

“When I put it out there, it was just a gauge to see if it was something that would be feasible,” he said. “Now it’s determining the next steps. It’ll be a pretty big undertaking.”

Rosencrance said that this could be the best way for artists to capitalize on being forced to stay at home, and it’ll help consumers of local music find new artists to be excited about.

“They say necessity is the mother of invention,” he said. “It’s sort of forcing our hand from a creative standpoint and forcing us to do things differently.”

Malloy, a singer, actress and arts educator at bother her private Erin Malloy Voice Studio and the Arts Alive program held annually in Scranton, has also been doing things differently.

According to Malloy, she’s taken her lessons digitally, meeting with students over the video conferencing app Zoom.

“I thought at first it was impossible, because there’s a slight delay,” she said, explaining that it would make it difficult for her to sing along with her vocal students.

But after making some slight changes — including sending her students pre-recorded versions of their exercises so they can still sing “together” — the voice lessons are able to go on.

“It’s good enough for right now, and it gives the kids something to do,” she said.

She said it’s important to her that she be able to do this, both so her students can continue to learn, and also because education is her main source of income.

Malloy said that, in these trying times, she hopes more people turn to the arts as an emotional outlet.

“I think that’s the thing. It’s like, ‘Don’t cut the arts from schools. The arts are what heals us,’” she said. “We need more of it, not less. When this ends, maybe people will have more of a connection and a relationship with the arts.”