Luzerne County COVID-19 cases at 150, 3 deaths; statewide total at 4,087

HARRISBURG — Luzerne County now has 150 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3 deaths, according to the latest report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health issued Monday.

The number is an increase of 56 cases from Sunday.

On Monday, the department confirmed that there are 693 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 4,087 in 59 counties.

The department also reported 11 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 49.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”

There are 33,777 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Less than 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

10% are aged 19-24;

41% are aged 25-49;

28% are aged 50-64; and

19% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide at least through April 6. Currently 22 counties are under stay-at-home orders.

Statewide, the Wolf Administration has announced since noon, March 29:

Requested a federal major disaster declaration to support COVID-19 response.

Announced Pennsylvania State Police non-life-sustaining business closure enforcement numbers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

Gov. Wolf released a statement on his commitment to ensuring all Pennsylvanians receive fair and equitable access to lifesaving health care during the COVID-19 pandemic:

“Pennsylvania’s standards of care — in times of crisis and not — are based on an ethical allocation framework, meaning care is provided equitably across all populations without regard to patient age, race, gender, creed, color, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, disability, ethnicity, religion, or socioeconomic status. We follow the provisions set forth in the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act (PHRA) and advise any Pennsylvanian who feels they or a loved one have been discriminated against in any way to contact the PHRC.

“I will not tolerate discrimination in allocation of lifesaving resources based on any factor including, but not limited to, age, disability and socioeconomic status to Pennsylvanians seeking medical care in our commonwealth. This belief is something I hold and expect at all times, but especially during this public health crisis. William Penn founded our state on tolerance and acceptance and that is a tenet we espouse today and every day. It is especially important in these unprecedented times when we all must work together to support each other.

“I am committed to protecting all Pennsylvanians affected by COVID-19, and we will not discriminate in this fight.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.