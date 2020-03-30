Greater Naticoke Area resets meal distribution schedule

NANTICOKE — Greater Nanticoke Area Superintendent Ron Grevera announced a new schedule for meal pick ups this week.

The district is distributing breakfasts and lunches three days a week at seven locations:

1. Apollo Circle, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

2. Greater Nanticoke Area High School, at the bus port, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

3. Tilbury Fire in Plymouth Township from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

4. Firehouse in the Hanover Section from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

5. American Legion in Glen Lyon from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

6. Polish Falcons in Mocanaqua from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

7. Corner of South and Lincoln Street from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

