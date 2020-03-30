Luzerne County’s third virus death was man, 75

March 30, 2020
By Jennifer Learn-Andes [email protected]

Luzerne County’s third coronavirus death victim is another man in his 70s, county Manager C. David Pedri said Monday.

The 75-year-old man recently moved to the area from Florida and died in a local hospital, Pedri said. It’s unclear if the man had underlying health issues or had traveled outside the country, he added.

Pedri had confirmed the first coronavirus death last Wednesday — a 70-year-old Hanover Township man who had traveled abroad and had preexisting health conditions.

Two days later, the second victim was announced — a 75-year-old man, also with preexisting conditions. In this case, there were no reports of him recently traveling, Pedri had said.

All three men died in area hospitals, he said.

The first victim’s municipality was known because township officials opted to come forward and publicly disclose that information to “raise awareness and caution” among residents.

As of Monday afternoon, no municipalities had issued announcements of residency for the second and third victims.

Pedri said the state health department has not supplied location information to him on the deceased or any of the 150 coronavirus cases confirmed in the county to date, despite his repeated requests.

Due to the number of confirmed cases, Pedri reiterated that every resident must assume coronavirus is present in their community and follow precautions for hygiene, social distancing and remaining home when possible.

He has cautioned against panic, saying grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open to provide essentials in addition to area eateries that continue to provide takeout.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

