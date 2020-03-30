Sheetz closes Trucksville store for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

March 30, 2020 Times Leader Breaking News, Local, News
By Roger DuPuis [email protected]
Sheetz corporate file photo

KINGSTON TWP. — An employee at the Sheetz store on the Memorial Highway in Trucksville has tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced Monday.

“Since the beginning of this crisis, we have been focused on the health and wellness of our customers and employees. Because of this positive test, this store location is closed immediately and will be professionally deep cleaned and disinfected,” spokesman Nick Ruffner said.

“Our gas pumps will also be sanitized and cleaned. We are working with employees who may have had close contact with this employee and are following guidelines set by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Ruffner added.

“All employees will be fully paid while this store remains closed. This location will not reopen until we have ensured that all steps have been taken to protect our community. Your safety is our top priority and that will continue to be our first thought as we join the nation in navigating this unprecedented health crisis.”

