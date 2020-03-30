A note to our readers

Dear Readers,

The health and safety of our employees, advertisers, subscribers and members of the communities we serve remains our number one priority during this unprecedented time present by the COVID-19 virus. We closed our building to the public in an early effort to keep our employees safe. We installed a drop box outside our front entrance for customer convenience and today most of our employees are working remotely. In addition to our print product, each day we are utilizing our digital platforms of timesleader.com and our e-edition to continually deliver breaking news, regular local news stories and advertising messages.

We understand our responsibility to you as a leading provider of your news every day. We are committed to continuing to meet your expectations. However, we, like so many other businesses have been affected by the spread of the virus. As we move forward, we need to make some changes in how we do business to remain a viable resource for you.

Beginning Saturday, April 4, we will cease publication of the printed edition of the Times Leader on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. We will, however, continue to publish a digital replica seven days a week. Every Times Leader subscriber has 24/7 access to the electronic edition and all past editions.

If we have your e-mail address already, you will begin receiving e-mail delivery of the digital replica edition of the Times Leader in your inbox. To view the paper, simply click the link and log in. If you haven’t setup a password, there will be a link you can follow to set up a password and get access to the paper.

If you are a subscriber and have not utilized our electronic edition at all, please follow the steps listed so you too can read the Times Leader anytime, anywhere.

If you already have a user name and password for the e-edition:

• Go directly to timesleader.com/e-edition

• Enter your e-mail and password and take advantage of all our e-edition offers.

If you have not yet set up a username and password to the e-edition:

• Contact Customer Service at (570) 829-5000 and a service representative will get you signed up.

• Or you can go to timesleader.com/subscribe and sign up online.

Remember, you will still receive a printed copy of the paper delivered to your home Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Look for a bigger and better Friday paper and watch for the all new weekend edition on the newsstand late Saturday and on your doorstep.

We realize that this is a change in how we do business. It is, however, a change that will allow the Times Leader to continue to be a community business leader for many years to come.

If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to reach out to me directly or any of our executives. I’ve taken the liberty to list all of us and how to contact us.

Publisher, Mike Murray, [email protected], (570) 704-3953

VP/Sales & Marketing, Kerry Miscavage, [email protected], (570) 704-3953

Executive Editor, Joe Soprano, [email protected], (570) 991-6393

Managing Editor, Roger DuPuis, [email protected], (570) 704-3989

Controller, Marc Couchot, [email protected], (570) 897-6044

We truly appreciated the tremendous support of our readers and advertisers and look forward to continuing to be your number one source of news of the area. Thank you. Stay safe. Stay healthy. We’ll keep you informed.

Mike Murray

Publisher