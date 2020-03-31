Daily virus update: County’s 3rd virus death, spike in cases, hospitals react

Monday brought a spike in new coronavirus cases in Luzerne County, including news of a third death, as well as news that the state’s schools have been closed indefinitely.

Here are the key points:

3rd victim was man, 75

Luzerne County’s third coronavirus death victim was a man in his 70s, county Manager C. David Pedri said Monday.

The 75-year-old man recently moved to the area from Florida and died in a local hospital, Pedri said. It’s unclear if the man had underlying health issues or had traveled outside the country, he added.

Pedri had confirmed the first coronavirus death last Wednesday — a 70-year-old Hanover Township man who had traveled abroad and had preexisting health conditions.

Two days later, the second victim was announced — a 75-year-old man, also with preexisting conditions. In this case, there were no reports of him recently traveling, Pedri had said.

All three men died in area hospitals, he said.

The first victim’s municipality was known because township officials opted to come forward and publicly disclose that information to “raise awareness and caution” among residents.

As of Monday afternoon, no municipalities had issued announcements of residency for the second and third victims.

Pedri said the state health department has not supplied location information to him on the deceased or any of the 150 coronavirus cases confirmed in the county to date, despite his repeated requests.

Cases spike

Luzerne County had 150 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the latest report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, up 56 from the previous day.

Due to the number of confirmed cases, Pedri reiterated that every resident must assume coronavirus is present in their community and follow precautions for hygiene, social distancing and remaining home when possible.

He has cautioned against panic, saying grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open to provide essentials in addition to area eateries that continue to provide takeout.

Pedri noted Monday’s increase of 56 was the highest to date.

“Today the county saw our biggest jump in the number of positive cases as well as another death. This virus is real, and it has hit us hard,” Pedri said.

“I implore every citizen to do what’s best for themselves, their families and their community — stay home!”

Hospitals: We’re prepared

Geisinger Health System released the following statement when asked about how the spike would affect their facilities:

“Our team is prepared and trained, and we stand ready to treat our communities during any public health concern — and COVID-19 is no exception.

“Geisinger has treated and tested patients who have been presumed positive for COVID-19. We continue to follow CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health (PA DOH) guidelines for screening suspected cases of COVID-19.

“If you are having symptoms you think are related to COVID-19, first call your primary care physician, who can advise on proper treatment — and if necessary, recommend further testing. You can also call our nurse triage line at 570-284-3657 with questions about symptoms or the need for further evaluation or testing.”

Commonwealth Health responded:

“We still have the resources to manage the current volume of patients seeking care in our community. We cannot stress enough how important it is to practice social distancing, thorough hand-washing and cough/sneeze hygiene.

“If you are sick, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises: mildly ill patients should be encouraged to stay home and contact their healthcare provider by phone for guidance about clinical management. Patients who have severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, should seek care immediately. Older patients and individuals who have underlying medical conditions or are immunocompromised should contact their physician early in the course of even mild illness. The PADOH has a COVID-19 hotline for patients and they are encouraging individuals who are symptomatic to call 1-877-PA-HEALTH.”

Schools to remain closed

Pennsylvania’s schools will remain closed indefinitely, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday afternoon amid news that more counties have been placed under stay-at-home orders as the coronavirus continues to spread.

In our region, Carbon and Schuylkill now are under those orders, as well as Dauphin and Cumberland counties in the midstate. Twenty-six counties are under stay-at-home orders, including Luzerne and Lackawanna, and those orders have been extended through April 30.

Nanticoke school lunch schedule

Greater Nanticoke Area Superintendent Ron Grevera announced a new schedule for meal pick ups this week. The district is distributing breakfasts and lunches three days a week at seven locations:

1. Apollo Circle, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

2. Greater Nanticoke Area High School, at the bus port, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

3. Tilbury Fire in Plymouth Township from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

4. Firehouse in the Hanover Section from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

5. American Legion in Glen Lyon from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

6. Polish Falcons in Mocanaqua from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

7. Corner of South and Lincoln Street from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Prisons quarantined

Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel Monday announced that at 10 p.m. on March 29, he implemented a statewide inmate quarantine in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Quarantining the entire system is in the best interest of our employees and our inmates,” Wetzel said. “This is essentially forced social distancing. We must take this step to contain the virus to one facility and to keep it from spreading throughout the system. I don’t want to wait until we have several cases in our system to act. We’re taking this proactive measure now.”

On March 29, DOC officials announced that its first COVID-19 case was confirmed for one inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Phoenix, Montgomery County.

Wetzel said that inmates will be fed in their cells, and they will be afforded out-of-cell time for video visits, phone calls, access to the law library, as well as being provided with in-cell programming. All inmate movement will be controlled to conform to social distancing recommendations.

“We realize this is an inconvenience for staff and the inmates, but again, we are doing this to protect everyone’s wellbeing,” Wetzel said.

The DOC houses nearly 44,600 inmates in 25 state prisons. County prisons are not operated by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections and are not impacted by this quarantine.

On March 28, DOC officials began using SCI-Retreat as a reception facility for new court commitments and parole violators to limit outsiders entering the system. Individuals at this prison are quarantined for 14 days upon their arrival.