Appeal denied for convicted murderer

A convicted murderer who claimed his life sentence is illegal lost his appeal for relief.
A three member panel of the state Superior Court on Monday upheld the life imposed sentence for Shawn James Hamilton, who admitted to killing three people during a drug buy in Plymouth and another person in Wilkes-Barre in July 2012.
State police and Luzerne County detectives said in court records Hamilton, 26, and his brother, Sawud Davis, 23, went to an apartment on First Street, Plymouth, and killed Lisa Abaunza, Bradley Swartwood and Nicholas Maldonado during a drug exchange of heroin and marijuana on July 7, 2012. A fourth person survived multiple gunshot wounds.
Hamilton was also accused in the slaying of his cousin, Kenyatta Hugheston, on Jay Street in Wilkes-Barre on July 6, 2012.
Hamilton pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced by Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough to life in prison without parole on Dec. 13, 2013.
The appellate court in a six page opinion ruled Hamilton’s appeal was considered as his challenge of Vough’s decision to deny him relief under the Post Conviction Relief Act.
The Superior Court noted Hamilton failed to file a direct appeal with Vough within 30 days after he was sentenced on Dec. 13, 2012.
Hamilton on Jan. 18, 2017, filed a petition for writ of Habeas Corpus claiming his life sentence was illegal.
“To the best of our ability to decipher Hamilton’s rambling and frequently incoherent argument in his petition, he essentially seems to challenge (Vough’s) jurisdiction to accept his plea and sentence him,” the Superior Court ruled.
The Superior Court ruled Hamilton’s sentence became final 30 days after Vough imposed the life sentence and determined Hamilton’s appeal was untimely filed.
Davis’ sentence of 25-to-50 years in prison was upheld by the appellate court in November. Davis sought relief claiming he was 16-years-old at the time of the killings.