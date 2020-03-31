Party crashing teen charged as an adult in armed robbery of four college students

WILKES-BARRE — A 16-year-old boy who crashed an off-campus college party was arraigned Tuesday on allegations he robbed four men while brandishing a firearm.

City police allege Amadu Sullaman Jalloh, of 240 Coal St., Wilkes-Barre, and two friends attended a party held inside a residence at 377 S. River St. on Sept. 14.

A host to the party told police Jalloh and his friends were not invited and crashed the party where he flashed a firearm concealed in his waistband.

Several people attending the gathering devised a plan to sell vapor oil to Jalloh and his friends to get them out of the house.

Once they exited the residence, Jalloh allegedly pulled the firearm and stole items from four men.

Police said Jalloh was identified by several victims as he wore a purple shower cap and a T-shirt with the word “Thrasher” on the front.

A picture of Jalloh wearing the shower cap, T-shirt and the grip of a handgun in his pants pocket was posted on Facebook several hours before the alleged armed robbery, according to court records.

Jalloh was arraigned as an adult by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on charges of robbery, criminal attempt to commit robbery, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor, terroristic threats, theft and receiving stolen property. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Jalloh and two friends crashed an off-campus party at the residence. Those hosting the gathering were unsuccessful in getting Jalloh and his friends to leave.

During the party, Jalloh displayed a handgun telling a woman, “There’s gonna be a problem,” during an argument about a phone charger. Jalloh also pulled out a large wad of cash bragging he could buy the house if he wanted.

Those attending the party learned Jalloh was armed with a handgun.

Four men at the party came up with a plan to lure Jalloh and his friends outside under a scheme to sell them vapor oil, the complaint says.

After they left the house, police allege Jalloh pulled out the handgun.

Victims of the armed robbery told police Jalloh waved the handgun and placed the muzzle to their heads as he rummaged through their pockets stealing money, bank cards and two cell phones, the complaint says.

One victim allegedly claimed to police Jalloh told him he would “bust a cap” with the muzzle against his head.

Jalloh allegedly left behind two cell phones as one victim said his phone had a tracker and another victim claimed he had diabetes and his phone is used to monitor blood sugar levels.

After rummaging through the pockets of the four men, police allege Jalloh also stole THC oils that was kept in the trunk of a vehicle owned by a victim.

Police said the four men reported the alleged incident to security at Wilkes University where they attend school.

Identifications of the two other men with Jalloh have not been released.