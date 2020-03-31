Diocese confirms death of Rev. Joseph Sica

March 31, 2020 Jerome Lynott Local, News
By Jerry Lynott [email protected]
Sica

Sica

The Diocese of Scranton Tuesday confirmed the death of the Rev. Joseph Sica.

The 64-year-old priest had been serving at the Immaculate Conception Parish in Scranton. The Diocese did not have details on his death.

In a prepared statement Bishop Joseph Bambera described Sica, a native of Dunmore, as a teacher, friend and priest who loved his work, his parishioners and God.

“For 38 years, Father Joseph Sica served the Diocese of Scranton and its people with incredible love, generosity and laughter rooted in the joy that he had come to know through faith. Whether leading a parish, teaching, working as a hospital chaplain or leading a retreat, Father Sica helped countless people grow spiritually while also making them feel better about themselves,” Bambera said.

”Father Sica was passionate about his service to God and his community. Personally, I have known him since the first days in which I entered the seminary. I will miss his frequent texts, his phone calls and especially his deep willingness to go beyond what was expected in service of God’s people. As a Diocese, we were richly blessed by his priestly service,” Bambera said.

Sica had spent most of his years in the priesthood serving in parishes in the Scranton area. He also had been assigned to the former St. Aloysius church in Wilkes-Barre where he was an assistant pastor and the former Mercy Hospital in Wilkes-Barre where he was chaplain.

His close relationship with Louis DeNaples made headlines in connection with the Dunmore businessman’s application for a gambling license from the state for the Mount Airy Casino in the Poconos. They were charged with perjury for allegedly lying about their relationship to organized crime figures, including reputed mob boss, the late Russell Bufalino of Kingston. The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office later dropped the charges against them.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.